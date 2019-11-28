Can Georgia Score Enough Points against LSU without WR Lawrence Cager?

Georgia's leading receiver, graduate transfer Lawrence Cager has battled a long list of injuries this season for the Bulldogs, and during Wednesday's practice, he added an ankle injury to that list.

The primary concern surrounding Cager this season has been a lingering shoulder issue that knocked him out of the South Carolina matchup and has kept him rather limited ever since.

Cager has played through a rib injury over the last month as well.

Cager suffering a "severe" injury like this just days before playing Georgia Tech isn't the concern. It's the obvious fact that the Bulldogs are most likely going to be taking on the Nation's 2nd ranked scoring offense without it's most dependable threat at the wideout position.

There shouldn't be any doubting of Lawrence Cager's toughness, after all he's played through a litany of injuries this season, but according to a source close to the program Cager's injury is likely to keep him out of the SEC Championship game.

WR, Lawrence Cager

Which now begs the question, can Georgia score enough points to beat the Tigers in Atlanta?

According to a Vegas Insider, Georgia is expected to open as a near touchdown underdog in next week's SEC Championship against LSU. Now without Jake Fromm's favorite target on offense, they will look to the young freshman George Pickens to win on the outside.

Everyone knows Kirby Smart looks to run the ball effectively in every football game, and LSU has been gashed in the run game as of late. But it's going to take every weapon Georgia has in the stockpile to keep up with Joe Burrow and LSU.

Cager's injury certainly hampers Georgia's chances moving forward, but it doesn't kill them. Their design for success still revolves around running the ball and playing great defense.

And that's where the real battle in the SEC Championship game lies. The greatest Georgia Bulldogs defense ever vs the greatest LSU offense ever.

The Tigers are averaging 48.5 points per game this season which is good enough for 2nd in the FBS. Can the Bulldogs 2nd ranked defense, allowing just 10.7 PPG keep the Tigers at bay.