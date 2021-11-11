REPORT: Alternate Playoff Expansion Model Proposed

College football commissioners are considering an alternate 12-team playoff model, according to SI staff writer Ross Dellenger.

On Thursday, SI.com staff writer Ross Dellenger reported that college football commissioners have been discussing an alternate playoff model which would feature twelve teams.

Reports surfaced earlier this year that schools officials were considering expanding to a twelve-team playoff. An agreement was reached to expand the playoff within the next few seasons, but it appears conference commissioners are campaigning for an even larger expansion.

Dellenger stated that a group of Big Ten, Pac-12, and ACC conference officials presented the new twelve-team proposal at a recent meeting. However, there is one key difference between the proposals, as Dellenger noted in his recent article.

"The model is almost identical to the one a subcommittee introduced over the summer—aside from one change. The alternate model grants automatic bids to the Power 5 champions plus the highest-ranked Group of 5 champion. The subcommittee's proposal gives automatic access to the six highest-ranked conference champions. Each format completes the field with six at-large selections based on rankings."

The conference commissioners are scheduled to have another meeting on December 1-2 in Dallas, Texas. News should break shortly after detailing the decision to either expand or stay with the current model.

Dellenger spoke to an athletic administrator with knowledge of the situation who had this to say about the current state of affairs.

"It's 12 or back to four."

These decision-makers are on the clock here, as their contract with ESPN expires in 2025. To ensure they have bargaining power in negotiations, they need to either implement expansion by 2024 or table the conversation until 2026.

