REPORT: Alternate Playoff Expansion Model Proposed

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    REPORT: College Football Considering "Alternate Playoff Model"

    College football commissioners are considering an alternate 12-team playoff model, according to SI staff writer Ross Dellenger.
    Author:

    On Thursday, SI.com staff writer Ross Dellenger reported that college football commissioners have been discussing an alternate playoff model which would feature twelve teams.

    Reports surfaced earlier this year that schools officials were considering expanding to a twelve-team playoff. An agreement was reached to expand the playoff within the next few seasons, but it appears conference commissioners are campaigning for an even larger expansion.

    Dellenger stated that a group of Big Ten, Pac-12, and ACC conference officials presented the new twelve-team proposal at a recent meeting. However, there is one key difference between the proposals, as Dellenger noted in his recent article.

    "The model is almost identical to the one a subcommittee introduced over the summer—aside from one change. The alternate model grants automatic bids to the Power 5 champions plus the highest-ranked Group of 5 champion. The subcommittee's proposal gives automatic access to the six highest-ranked conference champions. Each format completes the field with six at-large selections based on rankings."

    The conference commissioners are scheduled to have another meeting on December 1-2 in Dallas, Texas. News should break shortly after detailing the decision to either expand or stay with the current model.

    Dellenger spoke to an athletic administrator with knowledge of the situation who had this to say about the current state of affairs.

    "It's 12 or back to four."

    Read More

    These decision-makers are on the clock here, as their contract with ESPN expires in 2025. To ensure they have bargaining power in negotiations, they need to either implement expansion by 2024 or table the conversation until 2026.

    You May Also Like:

    Both QBs See Action Against Mizzou, Make Early Auditions For Starting Job

    The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Win over Missouri

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    9E529FA4-A51A-42DF-B1DC-50282F4AF87D
    News

    REPORT: Alternate Playoff Expansion Model Proposed

    25 seconds ago
    211106_mlm_fb_missouri_1790-L
    News

    REACTION: Injuries Proving to Be Georgia Biggest Opponent

    3 hours ago
    smith AB6I7350-L
    News

    BREAKING: Arian Smith Suffers Season Threatening Injury

    4 hours ago
    76F61A4D-1DDD-4F31-99F7-70C285D83326
    Recruiting

    Signing Day Preview: How Georgia Finishes STRONG

    5 hours ago
    27AD686C-4882-4C38-917D-470CA236DA7C
    News

    BREAKING: UGA Flips 2023 Florida Commit, Raymond Cottrell

    7 hours ago
    9D24A613-EE9D-446F-812D-4160A8449086
    News

    Player Props: Which UGA Players Have a Big Day?

    7 hours ago
    E39A6E8D-6910-47CA-B21A-E6F7E78F9894
    News

    STAT: National Championship History is On Georgia's Side

    8 hours ago
    211016_AJW_FB_UK_1802-L
    News

    Adam Anderson Charged With Rape

    21 hours ago