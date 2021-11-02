Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Projected CFP Rankings: Georgia The Lone Known

    As we await the first set of rankings from the college football playoff committee, it's clear that Georgia is the lone known commodity in the sport.
    Author:

    Parity. 

    It's what every college football fan not obsessed with Alabama, Ohio State, or Clemson has been clamoring for for years it seems. 

    "I'm sick and tired of watching the same four teams" is a sentiment that the majority of college football fans everywhere have shared for quite some time now. So much so, they are expanding the College Football Playoff to 12 teams. 

    However, this season you've gotten your parity. 

    As we sit here, hours away from the first College Football Playoff rankings, there is a lone known factor in college football, and that's Georgia. Apart from the Bulldogs, you can poke holes in the entire sport.

    Cincinnati has the strength of schedule discussion coming their way, and they haven't exactly dominated as of late which is something they need to do to clinch a spot in the Final 4. 

    Alabama has a loss to Texas A&M and that road win against a now (4-4) Florida Gators team in which they allowed 245 rushing yards doesn't look all that great looking back. 

    Ohio State was beaten at home by an Oregon team that has a loss to Stanford. Oklahoma has squeaked by teams like (1-7) Tulane, (3-6) Nebraska, (4-4) West Virginia, (4-4) Texas, and (1-7) Kansas. 

    Michigan State is undefeated, but they have one win over a Top-10 opponent with all of the work remaining on their schedule with Ohio State and Penn State still remaining. 

    Read More

    Everyone has a black eye on their resume, except for Georgia. Georgia had their "rough game" in terms of overall performance on Saturday against Florida. They were outgained and out-possessed and yet won the game by 27 points. 

    CFP Projections: 

    1. Georgia Bulldogs
    2. Cincinnati
    3. Alabama
    4. Oklahoma
    5. Michigan State
    6. Oregon
    7. Ohio State
    8. Wake Forrest
    9. Notre Dame
    10. Michigan

    You May Also Like:

    Georgia Clinches SEC Championship Berth

    The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Florida

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    3B3E6736-AA92-4989-B9AD-1985FC405087
    News

    Projected CFP Rankings: Georgia The Lone Known

    just now
    94C13A2B-63D3-4456-AE15-69194CF4803C
    News

    Report: "They Don't Play Hard," UGA Loss Possible Nail in Coffin

    2 hours ago
    CD239E52-3A9A-4FC5-A8F2-C86C57636FE5
    News

    Final Thoughts: It's Time to See JT Daniels

    4 hours ago
    C6F21A68-953E-4054-8E9E-02BC69841238
    News

    Brock Bowers Named Semifinalist for Mackey Award

    18 hours ago
    20211030_RRD_FB_FLA_2094-L
    News

    Injury Report: Kirby Updates Adam Anderson and More

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17060070
    News

    Nolan Smith Earns SEC Honors

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16985062
    News

    LATEST: Kirby Smart Updates QB Situation

    23 hours ago
    CD239E52-3A9A-4FC5-A8F2-C86C57636FE5
    News

    Will Georgia Make a Move at Quarterback?

    Nov 1, 2021