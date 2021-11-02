Projected CFP Rankings: Georgia The Lone Known

As we await the first set of rankings from the college football playoff committee, it's clear that Georgia is the lone known commodity in the sport.

Parity.

It's what every college football fan not obsessed with Alabama, Ohio State, or Clemson has been clamoring for for years it seems.

"I'm sick and tired of watching the same four teams" is a sentiment that the majority of college football fans everywhere have shared for quite some time now. So much so, they are expanding the College Football Playoff to 12 teams.

However, this season you've gotten your parity.

As we sit here, hours away from the first College Football Playoff rankings, there is a lone known factor in college football, and that's Georgia. Apart from the Bulldogs, you can poke holes in the entire sport.

Cincinnati has the strength of schedule discussion coming their way, and they haven't exactly dominated as of late which is something they need to do to clinch a spot in the Final 4.

Alabama has a loss to Texas A&M and that road win against a now (4-4) Florida Gators team in which they allowed 245 rushing yards doesn't look all that great looking back.

Ohio State was beaten at home by an Oregon team that has a loss to Stanford. Oklahoma has squeaked by teams like (1-7) Tulane, (3-6) Nebraska, (4-4) West Virginia, (4-4) Texas, and (1-7) Kansas.

Michigan State is undefeated, but they have one win over a Top-10 opponent with all of the work remaining on their schedule with Ohio State and Penn State still remaining.

Everyone has a black eye on their resume, except for Georgia. Georgia had their "rough game" in terms of overall performance on Saturday against Florida. They were outgained and out-possessed and yet won the game by 27 points.

CFP Projections:

Georgia Bulldogs Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma Michigan State Oregon Ohio State Wake Forrest Notre Dame Michigan

