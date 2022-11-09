Skip to main content

CFP Rankings: Georgia Jumps to No.1

The second set of college football playoff rankings has been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at the top.

So, here's how these football programs are graded out by the committee:

  • Strength of schedule
  • Conference championships (when decided)
  • Head-to-head
  • Results vs. common opponents
  • Results vs. ranked opponents

Last week, the Bulldogs came in at No. 3 and they have now jumped to No. 1 after knocking off the Tennessee Volunteers. Georgia looked like the best team in college football this past weekend, and that is exactly how the college football playoff committee views them as well. 

CFP Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. Alabama
  10. Clemson
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. NC State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas
  19. Kansas State
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Florida State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Washington
Georgia plays Mississippi State this weekend. They are currently a 16.5-point favorite. With a win, Georgia would clinch their fifth division title under Kirby Smart in seven years. 

Join the community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

