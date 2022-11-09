CFP Rankings: Georgia Jumps to No.1

The second set of college football playoff rankings has been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at the top.

So, here's how these football programs are graded out by the committee:

Strength of schedule

Conference championships (when decided)

Head-to-head

Results vs. common opponents

Results vs. ranked opponents

Last week, the Bulldogs came in at No. 3 and they have now jumped to No. 1 after knocking off the Tennessee Volunteers. Georgia looked like the best team in college football this past weekend, and that is exactly how the college football playoff committee views them as well.

CFP Rankings

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC Alabama Clemson Ole Miss UCLA Utah Penn State North Carolina NC State Tulane Texas Kansas State Notre Dame Illinois UCF Florida State Kentucky Washington

Georgia plays Mississippi State this weekend. They are currently a 16.5-point favorite. With a win, Georgia would clinch their fifth division title under Kirby Smart in seven years.

