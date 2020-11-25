SI.com
CFP Rankings - Georgia Comes in at No. 9

Evan Crowell

It’s officially that time of the year again everyone. The College Football Playoff rankings have come out today, and have your Georgia Bulldogs as the No. 9 team in all of college football.

This is the first time in the Kirby Smart era where Georgia has not been playing for a spot in the playoff at this point in the season. It always appeared that 2020-2021 was going to be a bridge year for the team. They lost longtime starting quarterback Jake Fromm, star tackle Andrew Thomas, running back D’Andre Swift, and a variety of talent to graduation and the NFL ranks.

1-Bama 

2-Notre Dame 

3-Clemson 

4-Ohio St

5-Texas A&M 

6-Florida 

7-Cincinnati 

8-N'western 

9-Georgia 

10-Miami 

11-OU 

12-Indiana 

13-Iowa St 

14-BYU 

15-Oregon 

16-Wisconsin 

17-Texas 

18-USC 

19-UNC 

20-Coastal 

21-Marshall 

22-Auburn 

23-Okla St 

24-Iowa 

25-Tulsa

At this point in the year, college football playoff hopes are all but gone, but there is still much to be completed in the remaining games for Georgia. They have an exciting quarterback controversy, where it appears that either JT Daniels will finish the year out strong and start the season next year, or things will reconvene once Brock Vandagriff arrives on campus. The team also has to find a way to impact multiple defensive impact players, a list that could possibly include Azeez Ojulari, Richard LeCounte, Jordan Davis, and Eric Stokes.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken will try to build on his early success at the university and, as always, the team will be looking to finish out the 2021 recruiting class with a few more big signings.

While sadly it does not appear the Bulldogs will be making an appearance in the playoff, don’t discount the fact that this team has a lot to play for, including their playoff chances next season. 

