CFP Rankings: Georgia Shockingly Comes in at No. 3

The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released and Georgia comes in at No. 2.

The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at the top. 

So, here's how these football programs are graded out by the committee:

  • Strength of schedule
  • Conference championships (when decided)
  • Head-to-head
  • Results vs. common opponents
  • Results vs. ranked opponents

It is now official. There will be a matchup between the No. 1 and No. 3  teams in the nation in Sanford Stadium on Saturday. A game that will more than likely not only decide who wins the eastern division in SEC, but who will more than likely make the College Football Playoff. 

The AP Poll had this matchup Saturday afternoon as a battle between No. 1 ranked Georgia and No. 2 ranked Tennessee, the first time the top two ranked teams have ever played inside Sanford Stadium. Not according to the CFP Rankings however. 

CFP Rankings

  1. Tennessee
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan 
  6. Alabama
  7. TCU
  8. Oregon
  9. USC
  10. LSU
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Kansas State
  14. Utah
  15. Penn State
  16. Illinois
  17. North Carolina
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Tulane
  20. Syracuse
  21. Wake Forest
  22. NC State
  23. Oregon State
  24. Texas
  25. UCF
Georgia plays Tennesse this weekend, they are currently a 8.5-point favorite, after opening as a near 13.0-point favorite. So, part of the picture becomes much clearer this week. 

