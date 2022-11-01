CFP Rankings: Georgia Shockingly Comes in at No. 3
The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at the top.
So, here's how these football programs are graded out by the committee:
- Strength of schedule
- Conference championships (when decided)
- Head-to-head
- Results vs. common opponents
- Results vs. ranked opponents
It is now official. There will be a matchup between the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the nation in Sanford Stadium on Saturday. A game that will more than likely not only decide who wins the eastern division in SEC, but who will more than likely make the College Football Playoff.
The AP Poll had this matchup Saturday afternoon as a battle between No. 1 ranked Georgia and No. 2 ranked Tennessee, the first time the top two ranked teams have ever played inside Sanford Stadium. Not according to the CFP Rankings however.
CFP Rankings
- Tennessee
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Alabama
- TCU
- Oregon
- USC
- LSU
- Ole Miss
- UCLA
- Kansas State
- Utah
- Penn State
- Illinois
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma State
- Tulane
- Syracuse
- Wake Forest
- NC State
- Oregon State
- Texas
- UCF
Georgia plays Tennesse this weekend, they are currently a 8.5-point favorite, after opening as a near 13.0-point favorite. So, part of the picture becomes much clearer this week.
