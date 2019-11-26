CFP Rankings Prediction: Can Georgia Stay at Four Spot?

The Georgia Bulldogs had a nonconvincing 19-13 win over Texas A & M Saturday, and it has some wondering if they did enough to hold off the likes of Alabama and Utah in this week's CFP Rankings that will be unveiled tomorrow at 7:00 PM EST on ESPN.

With Oregon and Penn State removing themselves from the pool of one-loss teams this past weekend, it becomes an argument of which team's loss is worse and which overall resume is better?

In terms of bad losses, it doesn't get much worse than the South Carolina loss at home. But Georgia's resume otherwise is filled with four quality wins over previously ranked opponents.

Utah's one loss came on the road early in the season to a much healthier USC team at the time. Over the last seven games, Utah has beaten its opponents by an average of 29.2 points per game.

As for Alabama, their lone loss comes to the current number one team in the country. However, it goes without saying that's not their biggest loss. The loss of Heisman contender and future top-pick, Tua Tagovailoa is the main point of concern headed into the final stretch.

With that being said, here's how I see this week's CFP Rankings shaking out:

LSU Ohio State Clemson Alabama Georgia Utah Oklahoma Minnesota Penn State Florida

Talking Points:

It's all going to solve itself anyways, but if for no other reason than to have something to talk about I could see the committee placing Bama ahead of Georgia after another ugly looking win.

Believe it or not, the "eye test" is a real thing to the committee. Georgia hasn't looked great since its loss to South Carolina. Granted, they've won the games they were supposed to but that's not enough. When it comes to building a resume, beating average teams by marginal scores is simply not enough anymore.

Whereas Utah is on fire as of late and blowing teams out of the water, and Alabama has proven they can score points with Mack Jones at quarterback. Even if it has been against Arkansas and Western Carolina.