CFP Rankings: Georgia Stays at Four, OSU leaps LSU in Week 13

For the third straight week, the Georgia Bulldogs have landed in the fourth and final spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

Following Georgia's fourth one-score victory over a ranked opponent, the Bulldogs held off the likes of Utah and Alabama after their more than convincing wins.

A handful of teams seemingly removed themselves from playoff contention last week. Penn State was beaten by Ohio State, and Oregon was upset on the road at Arizona State.

With that being said, here are the week 13 CFP rankings:

Ohio State LSU Tigers Clemson Georgia Alabama Utah Oklahoma Minnesota Baylor Penn State

Key Games Remaining

This Weekend:

#1 Ohio State @ #13 Michigan - In what's set to be the biggest game of the weekend the Buckeyes will look to remain undefeated against a red hot Michigan football team. Ohio State looked a bit wobbly last weekend in their first real test of the season, it will be interesting to see if they can bounce back emotionally in a hostile environment on the road.

#5 Alabama @ #15 Auburn - Mack Jones hasn't played in anything like what he's about to face Saturday at 3:30 inside of Jordan-Hare Stadium. They are currently just a 3.5 point favorite vs the Tigers.

#7 Oklahoma @ #21 Oklahoma State - This game is almost always close. Oklahoma has a good chance to jump into the playoff mix with a little help assuming they win out with Oklahoma State and Baylor remaining.

#12 Wisconsin @ #8 Minnesota - Winner gets to play Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game next weekend.

Conference Championship Games:

SEC: LSU vs Georgia

Pac-12: Oregon vs Utah

Big-10: OSU vs TBD

Big-12: Baylor vs Oklahoma

ACC: Clemson vs TBD

The good news for Georgia, none of these polls really matter as long as you win out. As much as the rest of the national markets will talk about the loss at home to a (4-7) South Carolina team.

The bad news for Georgia, LSU is looming.