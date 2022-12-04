The Georgia Bulldogs discovered their opponent for the College Football Playoff Semi-final this afternoon after the final College Football Playoff rankings were released on ESPN. They will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl (played in Atlanta, Georgia)

After spending the entire season ranked in the top 4, Georgia cemented their no.1 ranking last night after throttling the LSU Tigers 50-30 in the SEC Championship game. It was the Bulldogs 1st SEC title since 2017 and earned Georgia their first 13-0 start in program history.

The Ohio State Buckeyes fell out of the top 4 after their 22-point loss at home to the current No. 2 seed Michigan Wolverines in rivalry week. However, the Buckeyes benefitted from not playing in the BIG 10 conference title and were able to sneak back into the top 4 after USC and TCU both lost in their conference championship games this past weekend. Ohio State is now the 4th team in Playoff history to finish ranked in the top 4, despite not winning their conference (Notre Dame played as a part of the ACC in 2020).

The Chick-Fil-A Bowl will kickoff Dec. 31st at 8pm in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be the Bulldog's 3rd game of the season in the venue, they won their previous 2 games by a margin of 99-33 which includes yesterday's victory in the SEC Championship.

According to the Action Network, Georgia opens as a 5.5 point favorite.

Final College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Georgia (13-0)

2. Michigan (13-0

3. TCU (12-1)

4. Ohio State (11-1)

5. Alabama (10-2)

6. Tennessee (10-2)

