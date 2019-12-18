CJ Stroud Picks Ohio State over Georgia

A 4-star pro-style quarterback from Rancho Cucamonga, California, Stroud was thought all along to be an Ohio State Buckeye, and today he made those long ties complete. Stroud has signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Buckeyes over the Georgia Bulldogs.

SI All-American Director of Scouting John Garcia, Jr. discusses Stroud's decision.

This is the second year in a row that the Kirby Smart has gone after a presumed Ohio State commit at the QB position. Last year it was Dwan Mathis, who in his own right was a 4-star signal-caller.

CJ Stroud will now solidify depth in a quarterback room that has been loaded with talent at Ohio State and only continues to be now with Stroud and Fields in the fold.

History shows Kirby Smart is not afraid to go out and stockpile talent at the quarterback position, and he certainly tried his best to add Stroud to the 2020 class despite having Carson Beck in the class already.

Stroud has tremendous pocket awareness and has flashed the ability to extend plays with his feet well at the high school level out in California. He will certainly sit behind Justin Fields for at least one year at OSU, and assuming Fields enters the 2021 NFL Draft, Stroud will take over shortly thereafter.

Though Smart was unable to pull the fast one on Ryan Day and his staff on this one, does not mean he's done.

