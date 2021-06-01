BREAKING: Georgia Lands Former Clemson CB, Derion Kendrick

The Dawgs have added former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick to the portal, gaining some much-needed experience at the cornerback position.

The transfer portal may be the boogieman of college sports at the moment, but for Georgia this offseason, it has been a blessing. The Dawgs have added former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick to the portal, gaining some much-needed experience at the cornerback position, as first reported by 247sports.com.

The 6’ 190 lb. senior out of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was a highly touted wide receiver recruit coming into college. Kendrick transitioned to cornerback prior to his sophomore year to temporarily fill a hole in the Tigers' defense, but his performance earned him a starting role that year. Kendrick recorded 62 tackles throughout his Clemson career, along with three interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. His exploits on the field gained him first-team ALL-ACC honors following the 2020 season.

Kendricks addition to the program is the third transfer into the Georgia secondary this offseason. Former West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith joined the program in April, and the former Jim Thorpe award finalist is already expected to see the field this season for the Dawgs. In addition to former Alabama corner back Brandon Turnage who seems to be a longer play for Georgia considering he's got three years of eligibility remaining.

The addition of these two veteran players — Smith and Kendrick — provides much-needed experience to a Georgia secondary that was expected to be a weakness for the team this year.

Navigating the NCAA’s new one-time transfer rule has been a new challenge for football teams to navigate this offseason. Still, Kirby Smart and the Georgia coaching staff seem to have figured out how to turn this challenge into an opportunity.

