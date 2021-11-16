CFP Rankings Prediction: Who Joins Georgia?

The third edition of the college football playoff rankings are set to be released Tuesday evening, with the singular known being the Georgia Bulldogs, who will join them?

We are 11 weeks into the college football season, every program has gone through their bye week, they are all ten games into the season, and there's one remaining undefeated in Power 5 football.

The Georgia Bulldogs. The lone known in the sport will undoubtedly be ranked No. 1 overall as the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings are unveiled on Tuesday night.

Georgia's placement is the easy part, after that the rest of the college football landscape is questionable at best.

Last Week's Top-10:

Georgia Alabama Oregon Ohio State Cincinnati Michigan Michigan State Oklahoma Notre Dame Oklahoma State

Only one team in last weeks top ten went down in Week 11, as Oklahoma dropped their first game of the season to Baylor on Saturday. So, most would presume the Top-6 at least will remain intact.

Prediction:

Georgia - The lone undefeated in Power 5 football, Georgia has all but locked up a playoff spot assuming they beat Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech. Even a loss in the SEC Championship game, assuming they make it their undefeated, they are likely in the playoff. Alabama - Alabama has games against ranked Arkansas and Auburn, then assuming they win those games, Georgia in the SEC Championship game. They must win all three to make the playoff most likely. Oregon - Oregon, like the rest of the teams in contention, needs to win out to remain in the mix. Ohio State - The Buckeyes have quite a bit of work left ahead of them, Michigan State and Michigan in back-to-back weeks a potential Big Ten championship game against likely Wisconsin. They must win out as well. Cincinnati - The Bearcats need to win out and hope for a loss from either Alabama, Oregon, or Ohio State to become the first Non-Power5 team to make the CFP. Michigan - The Wolverines have meaningful games left on the schedule and an outside shot at both a Big Ten title and a playoff spot.

