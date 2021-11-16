CFP Rankings Prediction: Who Joins Georgia?

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

    The third edition of the college football playoff rankings are set to be released Tuesday evening, with the singular known being the Georgia Bulldogs, who will join them?
    Author:

    We are 11 weeks into the college football season, every program has gone through their bye week, they are all ten games into the season, and there's one remaining undefeated in Power 5 football. 

    The Georgia Bulldogs. The lone known in the sport will undoubtedly be ranked No. 1 overall as the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings are unveiled on Tuesday night. 

    Georgia's placement is the easy part, after that the rest of the college football landscape is questionable at best. 

    Last Week's Top-10: 

    1. Georgia 
    2. Alabama
    3. Oregon
    4. Ohio State
    5. Cincinnati 
    6. Michigan 
    7. Michigan State
    8. Oklahoma
    9. Notre Dame
    10. Oklahoma State

    Only one team in last weeks top ten went down in Week 11, as Oklahoma dropped their first game of the season to Baylor on Saturday. So, most would presume the Top-6 at least will remain intact. 

    Prediction: 

    1. Georgia - The lone undefeated in Power 5 football, Georgia has all but locked up a playoff spot assuming they beat Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech. Even a loss in the SEC Championship game, assuming they make it their undefeated, they are likely in the playoff. 
    2. Alabama - Alabama has games against ranked Arkansas and Auburn, then assuming they win those games, Georgia in the SEC Championship game. They must win all three to make the playoff most likely. 
    3. Oregon - Oregon, like the rest of the teams in contention, needs to win out to remain in the mix. 
    4. Ohio State - The Buckeyes have quite a bit of work left ahead of them, Michigan State and Michigan in back-to-back weeks a potential Big Ten championship game against likely Wisconsin. They must win out as well. 
    5. Cincinnati - The Bearcats need to win out and hope for a loss from either Alabama, Oregon, or Ohio State to become the first Non-Power5 team to make the CFP. 
    6. Michigan - The Wolverines have meaningful games left on the schedule and an outside shot at both a Big Ten title and a playoff spot. 

    Read More

    You May Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    211113_AJW_FB_TN_1395-L
    News

    CFP Rankings Prediction: Who Joins Georgia?

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_11769967
    News

    Early Betting Line: Georgia Opens as Favorite Over Alabama in Potential SECCG

    13 hours ago
    211113_AJW_FB_TN_0555-L
    News

    Kirby Smart Comments on Decision To Play Starters Late Into Tennessee Win

    19 hours ago
    51F0E95C-586F-41CF-A013-C656AC083FA7
    News

    Kirby Smart Comments on QB Situation, Whether JT Will Play

    20 hours ago
    F35A3844-L
    News

    Kirby Smart Comments on the Injury Report, Stomach Bug

    20 hours ago
    AB6I2658 copy-L
    News

    Final Takeaways: UGA Dominates, Needs to Get Healthy

    21 hours ago
    F35A3830-L
    News

    Vegas Putting Hold On Betting Line on Charleston Southern vs Georgia

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_11770118
    News

    Georgia's SEC Championship Opponent All But Set

    23 hours ago