Report: "They Don't Play Hard," UGA Loss Possible Nail in Coffin

Bruce Feldman, a staff writer for The Athletic, released a column on Monday with several negative quotes regarding the Florida Gators football program.

Saturday's contest between the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators was a tightly contested ball game... until it wasn't. In less than two and a half minutes, a 3 to 0 football game wound up a 24 to 0 score in favor of the Bulldogs thanks to three turnovers resulting in three touchdowns on three plays.

Even heading into the contest, it was clear the two programs were heading in opposite directions. One seemingly pursuing perfection and a national title, and the other program merely treading water. After Georgia cruised to a commanding 34 to 7 win, the ship may now be sinking in Gainesville, Florida.

Bruce Feldman, a staff writer for The Athletic, is one of the most plugged-in national analysts around the country. He released a column on Monday with several eye-opening quotes regarding the Florida Gators.

The sources consisted of several national coaches, some of whom played against Florida this season. This is not the first time Feldman's sources have foreshadowed disaster: earlier this season, he released a column detailing the downfall of the LSU Tigers.

A few short days later, the school announced that they would be parting ways with head coach Ed Orgeron after the 2021 season. It appears that some drastic decisions will also be made at Florida, as they are now 2-7 in their last nine games against Power-5 opponents.

One of the most revealing quotes from the article came from an SEC coach. He spoke about Florida's identity as a team, underscoring their lack of physicality and grit.

"Florida, they just don’t play hard. Georgia is trying to rip your head off. They might be up 30-0 and their linebackers are flying up field to get after your ass. Florida is a finesse team. Kentucky plays hard. You watch UF on tape. They’ve got skill but they’re not physical."

The article then shifted to defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. Grantham is now in his fourth year with the team and has been underwhelming during his time in Gainesville.

He likely will not be retained after the year, as this Gator defense has struggled with the basics through eight weeks. One coach said that Florida plays "with zero discipline. They don't play hard."

The Gators are 6-4 now, and looking forward; things don't seem much better. Head coach Dan Mullen has neglected to recruit for the majority of his tenure, even though the state of Florida is littered with top national talent.

Georgia and Alabama routinely out-recruit Florida in their home state, which is inexcusable for the Gators. While Mullen is a great offensive mind, you have to have the players necessary to execute.

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the parallels between coaching and recruiting this week and replied:

"If you don't recruit, there's no coach out there that can out-coach recruiting. The best coach to ever play the game better be a good recruiter because no coaching is going to out-coach players."

Georgia and Florida were in similar situations when Smart and Mullen were hired. Both are historical programs that needed a jolt, and while both have had their moments in the sun, Smart is continuously bettering Georgia's program. In contrast, Mullen appears to be moving in the opposite direction.

Florida's loss to Georgia on Saturday may have been the nail in the coffin for the Gators. The athletic department has some major decisions to make this offseason, and it starts with the head man in Dan Mullen.

Reports surfaced Monday that Mullen and the Florida program have completely shut down media relations for the week. Players will not face the media nor will defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. It's a bizarre scene in Gainesville.

