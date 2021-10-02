College Gameday Picks Georgia v. Clemson

College Gameday is live in Sanford Stadium for Week 5 of the 2021 Season, as Georgia faces Arkansas in a top ten matchup. Here’s what the Gameday Crew broke down today’s game.

When you hear top-ten matchup, you don’t think noon kick, but ESPN and the College Gameday crew pulled out all the stops to make the atmosphere as unique as possible. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be the commentators for the game in a rare noon call for the prestigious duo. The logistics of getting Herbstreit from the Gameday set through the masses of red and black to the booth in time for the game could have been a nightmare, but the crew for the show had an answer. The whole team moved from the Gameday set in its traditional place in Myers Quad to Sanford Stadium for the last hour of the broadcast. That meant the pick segment took place amid a roaring crowd of Georgia fans that answered Coach Smart’s to be there early and loud.

The guest picker for the week was Ryder Cup champion and Georgia Alumni Harris English. English is fresh off a blowout win in the annual contest between American and European golfers. English stayed true to his Alma Mater and picked the Dawgs.

The Gameday staff made their picks; Georgia alum David Pollack picked the Dawgs, citing Georgia’s physicality along the lines of scrimmage. College Gamedays betting analyst Chis Fallica, “The Bear,” also chose the Dawgs to win. Desmond Howard went with Georgia.

Kirk Herbstreit abstained from making a pick as he will be on the call for the game tonight.

Lee Corso’s headgear pick is the highlight of the pick segment, and the elder statesman of Gameday donned the head of the Hairy Dawgs.