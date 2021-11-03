Cook and White Defying the Odds as RBs

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cook and White Making the Most of Senior Seasons

    Georgia had a long list of players who announced they would be returning to Georgia for the 2021 season, and Zamir White and James Cook have proven they made the right decision.
    Author:

    Heading into this season, a certain phrase kept being used by players announcing that they would be coming back for one more season at Georgia. "Unfinished business" became a popular theme for those returning, and James Cook and Zamir White are two players who are proving that unfinished business has been profitable. 

    Many figured that with the number of guys Georgia already had at running back this season that it was obvious Cook and White would forgo their senior seasons and enter the NFL draft. Instead, however, they surprised everyone, and both announced they would be returning to Georgia for one more crack at bringing a national title back to Athens. 

    While Georgia is still in a great position to win a national championship, the two senior running backs show that staying for one more season was the best decision. Both are answering many of the questions and concerns the NFL had. 

    After suffering multiple knee injuries, many began to wonder if Zamir White would ever be as explosive and elusive as he once was coming out of high school. In his junior season, White showed flashes of those skills but struggled with consistency. However, this season, White is looking the best he has at Georgia. Making the right reads, bursting through tight spaces, and consistently making the first guy miss, something that didn't happen with consistency. 

    Read More

    For Cook, no one was questioning his game-breaking speed or the threat in the passing game, but more so, his overall ability to be a valuable asset in the run game. In the past, Cook made the right reads and found the right holes upfront but failed to run with any strength between the tackles. 

    This season, Cook is doing it all. Making defenders look silly in the open field, fighting through contact for extra yards, and proving he is a legit dual-threat out of the backfield. In fact just eight games in, Cook is already in the midst of his career-best season as a rusher.

    The return of the senior tandem has not only been beneficial draft stock-wise but very valuable for Georgia as well. Junior Kenny McIntosh has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him on the sideline for a couple of games, and sophomore, Kendall Milton, is now dealing with a knee injury that will keep him out for a handful of weeks. If Georgia didn't have their two senior running backs right now, they would be looking pretty thin depth-wise at the position. 

    As a result of James Cook and Zamir White deciding to come back for one more season, not only have they seen a rise in both of their draft stocks, but they have also been a huge reason why Georgia continues to be so successful. Being a great football team takes elite talent and veteran leadership, and Georgia has found that in their star-studded senior running backs this season. 

    Despite all the advice to most running backs about leaving early and limiting the amount of carries you have before the NFL, both White and Cook have raised their NFL Draft Stock.

    You May Also Like:

    Georgia Clinches SEC Championship Berth

    The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Florida

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    15F60A4A-9A04-4CF1-A6F0-37E3C2AD7EF1
    News

    Cook and White Defying the Odds as RBs

    16 seconds ago
    87CF4B53-77B6-4686-AD65-2E3EE6743221
    News

    REACTION: CFP Committee Having None of OU and Cincy

    12 hours ago
    5E33B1F8-FC7A-45FF-B92A-C99AA67235F8
    News

    JUST IN: CFP Rankings are Out, Dawgs Take Top Spot

    12 hours ago
    7820D39B-C4A5-49F7-80F7-31B76D7531CE
    News

    UPDATE: Pickens and Blaylock Still Not Back, Smart Says

    13 hours ago
    75FA9A89-84E0-4543-9EE2-BA5C9185D1C2
    Recruiting

    JUST IN: Julian Humphrey Down To Three Schools

    15 hours ago
    3B3E6736-AA92-4989-B9AD-1985FC405087
    News

    Projected CFP Rankings: Georgia The Lone Known

    20 hours ago
    94C13A2B-63D3-4456-AE15-69194CF4803C
    News

    Report: "They Don't Play Hard," UGA Loss Possible Nail in Coffin

    22 hours ago
    CD239E52-3A9A-4FC5-A8F2-C86C57636FE5
    News

    Final Thoughts: It's Time to See JT Daniels

    Nov 2, 2021