Cook and White Defying the Odds as RBs

Georgia had a long list of players who announced they would be returning to Georgia for the 2021 season, and Zamir White and James Cook have proven they made the right decision.

Heading into this season, a certain phrase kept being used by players announcing that they would be coming back for one more season at Georgia. "Unfinished business" became a popular theme for those returning, and James Cook and Zamir White are two players who are proving that unfinished business has been profitable.

Many figured that with the number of guys Georgia already had at running back this season that it was obvious Cook and White would forgo their senior seasons and enter the NFL draft. Instead, however, they surprised everyone, and both announced they would be returning to Georgia for one more crack at bringing a national title back to Athens.

While Georgia is still in a great position to win a national championship, the two senior running backs show that staying for one more season was the best decision. Both are answering many of the questions and concerns the NFL had.

After suffering multiple knee injuries, many began to wonder if Zamir White would ever be as explosive and elusive as he once was coming out of high school. In his junior season, White showed flashes of those skills but struggled with consistency. However, this season, White is looking the best he has at Georgia. Making the right reads, bursting through tight spaces, and consistently making the first guy miss, something that didn't happen with consistency.

For Cook, no one was questioning his game-breaking speed or the threat in the passing game, but more so, his overall ability to be a valuable asset in the run game. In the past, Cook made the right reads and found the right holes upfront but failed to run with any strength between the tackles.

This season, Cook is doing it all. Making defenders look silly in the open field, fighting through contact for extra yards, and proving he is a legit dual-threat out of the backfield. In fact just eight games in, Cook is already in the midst of his career-best season as a rusher.

The return of the senior tandem has not only been beneficial draft stock-wise but very valuable for Georgia as well. Junior Kenny McIntosh has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him on the sideline for a couple of games, and sophomore, Kendall Milton, is now dealing with a knee injury that will keep him out for a handful of weeks. If Georgia didn't have their two senior running backs right now, they would be looking pretty thin depth-wise at the position.

As a result of James Cook and Zamir White deciding to come back for one more season, not only have they seen a rise in both of their draft stocks, but they have also been a huge reason why Georgia continues to be so successful. Being a great football team takes elite talent and veteran leadership, and Georgia has found that in their star-studded senior running backs this season.

Despite all the advice to most running backs about leaving early and limiting the amount of carries you have before the NFL, both White and Cook have raised their NFL Draft Stock.

