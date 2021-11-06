LATEST: Likely Hood of Both QBs Playing, Probable Starter

Georgia has a quarterback competition on their hands, and it is possible that we could see both against Missouri.

Coming into the season, many expected that quarterback JT Daniels would lead Georgia for the entire season, but injuries have sidelined him for the past few months. As a result, Georgia has a quarterback competition on its hands.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett has done an admirable job in Daniels' absence; the team is 5-0 with Bennett at the helm and has scored 30+ points in each of those outings. His play has turned heads, and many believe that Georgia should continue to ride the hot hand. Or in the words of head coach Kirby Smart, Bennett provides this offense "continuity."

However, it is hard to forget what Daniels did to close the 2020 season. He led the Bulldogs to a 4-0 finish and tossed nine touchdowns against just two interceptions. His dynamic play thrust him firmly into the preseason Heisman conversation.

Head coach Kirby Smart has declined to provide a starter for Saturday's game but did not rule out Daniels. No matter who the starter is, we could see both quarterbacks take the field against Missouri.

Both have different skillsets, but offensive coordinator Todd Monken has made one thing clear: he will adapt to whoever is under center. This next month should give everyone involved the context they need to make an informed decision prior to the post-season.

Daniels' natural arm talent could open up this offense and take them to the next level. The Bulldogs have several players returning from injury that can stretch defenses vertically, and Daniels would maximize their abilities.

He also has elite processing ability, unlike any other quarterback on Georgia's roster. Daniels consistently gets Georgia into the right call and protection and quickly diagnoses defenses from pre-snap to post-snap.

Bennett brings his own strengths to the table. He is much more athletic than Daniels and can extend plays outside the pocket, which completely changes the call sheet for Monken. His feet enable the offense to add a few wrinkles that they don't have with Daniels, though his arm isn't what Daniels is.

He also has strong accuracy in the quick game, which has served him well over the past month. Bennett may not stretch the defense downfield on a consistent basis, but his poise and touch with faster-developing routes keep the opposition honest.

Smart emphasized that both have had good weeks of practice, and Georgia is comfortable with both options.

Sources have indicated that the rep share throughout the week during practice was relatively even, though it did favor Stetson Bennett who is the expected starter Saturday.

The most important thing for Georgia right now is finding which quarterback is best suited to help them make a post-season run. Their next four games aren't particularly challenging at least on paper, meaning the Bulldogs have a month to determine their starter.

Missouri is the first opportunity in what many presume to be a multi-week competition. The Tigers have been less than impressive on defense this season, and viewers should get a good indication of who the offense moves better with.

Fans expected that quarterback be one of the knowns this year, but Daniels' injury has put that position in flux. He now has to earn back the starting job, but Bennett's strong play makes it a conversation.

