Skip to main content

WATCH: Nick Chubb Squat 610 Pounds

Nick Chubb never fails to impress with his achievements in the weight room.

Current Cleveland Brown and former Georgia Bulldog running back has made a name for himself over the years doing freakish things in the weight room in addition to his talent on the football field. 

Back in May, the official National Football League (NFL) Twitter account posted a video of Chubb in the weight room squatting 675-pounds with relative ease. 

In a new video shared on Twitter by Dr. Mike Armstrong, the Browns' running back is squatting 610 lbs. on a Tsunami Max Bar, and not only does he do one rep, but he does another and makes it look easy. 

"Nick Chubb at Cedartown High School in GA training in a Williams Stength Facility with 610 lb load on a Tsunami Max Bar. Imagine the force load coupled with CNS activation!"

After leading Georgia out of the backfield to a national championship game appearance in 2018, where Georgia would ultimately lose to Alabama on the infamous 2nd & 26 touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith, Chubb became a Brown with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Cedartown, Ga. native continued his streak of consecutive one-thousand-yard rushing seasons with 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns on 228 carries in 2021, making it the third year. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Kirby Smar
News

National Pundits Attack Smart's NIL Comments Out of Context

By Evan Crowell15 hours ago
36168249-15B2-45A6-993D-4417698AD62A
Recruiting

BREAKING: Caleb Downs Sets Commitment Date

By Brooks Austin18 hours ago
220115_mlm_fb_nattycelebration_3697-X4
News

BREAKING: Kirby Smart Receives Massive Contract Extension

By Harrison Reno22 hours ago
211030_mlm_fb_florida_0482-X4
News

Kirby Smart Still Wants Georgia-Florida Game Moved; Why?

By Harrison Reno22 hours ago
USATSI_18721945
News

Nolan Smith Talks What he Sees in Georgia's Defense and Why he Elected to Return

By Jonathan WilliamsJul 21, 2022 9:39 AM EDT
mykell williams
News

Kirby Smart is "Excited" about Freshman Mykel Williams

By Jonathan WilliamsJul 21, 2022 8:52 AM EDT
220416_mlm_fb_gday_75609-X4
News

Kirby Smart Highlights the Differences he Sees in Stetson Bennett this Year

By Jonathan WilliamsJul 21, 2022 6:54 AM EDT
USATSI_18721758
News

Everything Kirby Smart Said At SEC Media Day

By Evan CrowellJul 20, 2022 12:28 PM EDT