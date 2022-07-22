Current Cleveland Brown and former Georgia Bulldog running back has made a name for himself over the years doing freakish things in the weight room in addition to his talent on the football field.

Back in May, the official National Football League (NFL) Twitter account posted a video of Chubb in the weight room squatting 675-pounds with relative ease.

In a new video shared on Twitter by Dr. Mike Armstrong, the Browns' running back is squatting 610 lbs. on a Tsunami Max Bar, and not only does he do one rep, but he does another and makes it look easy.

"Nick Chubb at Cedartown High School in GA training in a Williams Stength Facility with 610 lb load on a Tsunami Max Bar. Imagine the force load coupled with CNS activation!"

After leading Georgia out of the backfield to a national championship game appearance in 2018, where Georgia would ultimately lose to Alabama on the infamous 2nd & 26 touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith, Chubb became a Brown with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Cedartown, Ga. native continued his streak of consecutive one-thousand-yard rushing seasons with 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns on 228 carries in 2021, making it the third year.

