Georgia is a football team built on high-level recruiting. The seven consecutive Top-3 recruiting classes under head coach Kirby Smart would prove as much.

There’s no doubt that this factor is the biggest reason the Bulldogs have found themselves in the upper echelon of college football. Player acquisition is the lifeblood of the sports, but when everything’s even at the top, where Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and Clemson fight to separate themselves from the others, where does that separation come from?

For Alabama & Ohio State, it’s been recruiting the best receivers and quarterbacks in the country and using them to devastating effect. For Clemson, finding dominant defensive lineman, edge rushers, and occasionally transcendent quarterbacks in Lawrence and Watson. That's all it took for other programs to reach repetitive success on the national title level.

For Kirby Smart and Georgia? It's been development. The side projects that the others don’t want to take a chance on. Think about what Smart has been able to do with the 3-stars on his teams.

Jordan Davis was the most dominant player in college football last year. Coming out of high school he was a 330 lb recruit that many considered a liability that was too out of shape. He came to Georgia as the 44th-best defensive tackle in the country per 247 Sports. He left Georgia as the 13th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The first quarterback to win a national championship for Georgia in four decades? It wasn’t one of those guys that we see on every Instagram Reel and recruiting show on the internet at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles. It was Stetson Bennett, a 3-star recruit BOTH times he was recruited by Georgia (once out of high school and again out of JUCO).

Those players, Solomon Kindley, Ladd McConkey, Justin Schaffer, Eric Stokes, and the likes are the projects that have helped take Georgia to the top.

Now in 2022, another former 3-star is stepping up in a big way for Georgia. In a running back room filled with blue chips, Daijun Edwards is separating himself from the rest. Entering the season as the third option, Edwards has forced his way to the top. Sound familiar? The former Colquitt County Packer is currently leading Georgia in rushing yards with 440 and touchdowns, with 7.

His emergence has come with a change in Georgia’s offense. It’s not that Georgia’s throwing the football less. They averaged 37.8 attempts through the first five games of the season, culminating in a season-high 43 against Missouri. That average is down just .8 to 37 over the past three games. The change has come in the effective way they’ve run the football since the Auburn game.

Through the first five weeks, Georgia averaged 5.2 yards per carry on the ground. That’s up to 6.2 per carry over the past three games. In that same timeframe, Edwards has seen his carries jump from an average of 7 per game to 11. That might not seem like much, but when you consider the fact Georgia rotates in four to five backs per game, it’s a pretty significant jump.

Now, Kenny McIntosh is still Georgia’s starting running back, and for good reason. He’s an outstanding receiver and is starting to flash as a between-the-tackles running back, but Edwards will have a large role to play for the Bulldogs.

What Daijun Edwards brings is something this offense sorely needs: an old school running back. He creates positive plays out of nothing, consistently drags defenders for extra yards, and is extremely difficult to tackle on the initial hit. He’s one of Georgia’s shortest backs at a listed 5’ 10’’, and plays behind his pads, making it hard for backers to locate him in the scrum.

He’s the back you go to when nothing else is working on offense, and he’s going to be a massive piece of what Georgia does going forward.

