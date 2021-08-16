Former Bulldog Struggling with Nagging Injury

Former Georgia Football RB D'Andre Swift had quite the rookie campaign a year ago and is now struggling with a groin injury in camp with the Lions.

Former Georgia Football running back D'Andre Swift had quite the rookie campaign a year ago.

He finished second on the team in rushing yards with 521 on just 114 attempts and he led the Detroit Lions with an impressive 4.6 yards per carry while amassing an additional 357 yards receiving.

Heading into his sophomore campaign, many around the Lions camp are expecting big things for the former Bulldog if he can remain healthy.

It's been well over a week since Swift has been a participant at practice due to a groin strain, according to reports. Though first-year head coach, Dan Campbell says it's time to get him his work.

"He’ll be out here (practicing). He’ll be limited but he’ll do indy (individual drills) and a couple of team reps. Then we’ll start to progress him so hopefully, he gets a little bit more and he’s on the up-and-up … it’ time to get him his work.” - Dan Campbell on D'Andre Swift

Swift dealt with some minor injuries, similar to this groin issue, dating back to his time with Georgia. He missed the latter portion of his junior season in Athens due to a shoulder issue that has since been dealt with.

