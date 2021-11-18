Davis and Wyatt Are In the Midst of a "Sony Michel, Nick Chubb" Year

Two of Georgia's best leaders came back for an opportunity of playing for a national championship and winning it.

Two of Georgia's biggest leaders on the defensive side of the ball are two of the biggest players on the field literally for Georgia. Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis both opted to return to Georgia for another year instead of pursuing a career in the NFL a year early.

The interior defensive line duo could be making millions of dollars playing on Sundays as we speak. Still, instead, they returned to Athens as student-athletes.

Davis looked to be a first-round pick if he did declare for the NFL Draft last winter. The nose tackle would've likely been the first interior defensive linemen off the board if not one of the first. Wyatt, on the other hand, the often overlooked teammate of Davis, was going to be a mid to late-round draft pick. Still solid money and an opportunity of a lifetime for a player like Wyatt.

So why did the pair of defensive tackles decide to hold off on their NFL careers and play one more year in college?

In the words of Devonte Wyatt, the reasoning was, "When JD and I decided to come back, we wanted to have a Sony Michel/Nick Chubb type of year," Just like Wyatt and Davis now, Sony Michel and Nick Chubb both returned to Georgia for senior season's following Kirby Smart's first year in 2016 in pursuit of a national title.

The running back tandem that goes down as one of the best duos ever came up just short of their goal winning a national championship, in fact just two downs away from doing it, as long as the defense could've forced the Alabama kick team onto the field one more time.

“We just weren’t finished. It’s our last year, and we just knew we couldn’t leave. With the leaders we had in the room, we knew we could make something great.”

Wyatt told the media on Tuesday that it didn't take long for him to realize that what Georgia has this year was going to be special. In fact, it took one game for Wyatt to recognize the talent Georgia brought back.

“That first game of the season. That was the first game I knew we were going to be special,”

Smart echoed a very similar statement when speaking with the press earlier when discussing Georgia's defensive front, telling the media, "When I first realized, it was the Clemson game. They were really good,"

The pair of defensive linemen have helped Georgia's team in so many ways as the Bulldogs currently sit as the consensus number one team in the country with a 10-0 record. The two leaders have also raised their draft stock in the process, especially in Wyatt's case, as he is climbing up draft boards so far with the extra year of tape.

Georgia has two games remaining in the regular season before taking on presumably the number two ranked Alabama Crimson Tide for the SEC Championship, with the winner of that likely hosting the best shot of winning a national championship.

Neither Wyatt nor Davis was around for the magical 2017 run that ended in heartbreak for Georgia on the doorstep of a national championship versus Alabama. But both surely recognize the opportunity that Georgia has in front of them this season.

