Deadline for Roster Decisions Approaching, Making Sense of the Numbers

With the spring semester starting on January 13th, the next ten days for Georgia are paramount for their roster decisions.

With the 2020 season coming to a close, typically there is some roster turnover that occurs. Though the complications that came with a COVID season brought even more questions about roster management for football teams.

The NCAA has given everyone an additional year of eligibility and has said that any and all seniors that request an additional year of eligibility will be awarded a scholarship that does not count towards the 85 total scholarships allotted to Division 1 football programs.

However, those additional scholarships are not awarded to programs until the fall semester. Georgia has 11 early enrollees and 16 seniors. So, how do they get to the correct numbers? Well, let's try to figure it out.

Oh, and just to let you know, the spring semester starts on January 13th. So, the overwhelming majority of these decisions will need to be made quickly.

Seniors Off to the NFL

OL, Ben Cleveland, Declared for NFL Draft

CB, DJ Daniel, Declared for NFL Draft

LB, Monty Rice, Declared for NFL Draft

TE, Tre' McKitty, Declared for NFL Draft

DB, Mark Webb, Accepted Senior Bowl Invite

DE, Malik Herring, Accepted Senior Bowl Invite

S, Richard LeCounte, Accepted Senior Bowl Invite

OLB, Jermaine Johnson - Transferred to FSU

Seniors yet to decide

LB, Nate McBride

DB, Prather Hudson

WR, Demetris Robertson

OL, Justin Shaffer

OL, Daniel Gothard

OLB, Walter Grant

DL, Julian Rochester

DL, Devonte Wyatt

So, that takes care of 8 of the 16 seniors. Senior Bowl director, Jim Nagy stated that Devonte Wyatt would be returning to Georgia. So, if that's the case he would be taking advantage of the additional year of eligibility. The remainder of the players one would assume would be either heading off to the NFL, exploring other options for their final year of eligibility, or staying on the roster as essentially a walk-on until August.

Early Draft Declarations

CB, Eric Stokes

OLB, Azeez Ojulari

Georgia has had two additional scholarship opportunities open up by the way of early draft declarations from Stokes and Ojulari, and there very well could be more. Running backs Zamir White and James Cook could be off to the NFL early. Cornerback Tyson Campbell has been seen in the first 60 picks on several NFL Mock Drafts and is expected to be making a decision. OL Jamaree Salyer is a name to watch as we get closer to a decision date as well. Even punter Jake Camarda could be headed off to the NFL early.

Transfer Market

The NCAA has and will be approving the one-time transfer rule, allowing players to jump from Division 1 school to Division 1 school without having to sit out a season, which has led to an extremely active NCAA Transfer Portal market.

Georgia is active in the transfer market and has its eyes set on a big fish. That big fish is none other than Arik Gilbert who is quite possibly the best tight end prospect ever. Georgia will be seeking Gilbert's services aggressively despite how loaded they are at the tight end position currently.

Gilbert likely won't be the only one they are after either.