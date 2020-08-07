DawgsDaily
DeAndre Baker Charged with 4 Counts of Armed Robbery

Brooks Austin

New York Giants corner, and former Georgia Bulldogs, DeAndre Baker has been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, per Broward State Attorney Mike Satz. If convicted, the punishment for robbery with a firearm is a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in state prison.

Baker turned himself in on May 16 and was released on a $200,000 bail and was placed on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list meaning he was essentially suspended from participating in NFL events. 

The arrest stems from an altercation at a party in Miramar, Florida back on May 13th where Baker was involved in an armed robbery in response to an altercation over gambling debt. 

Baker allegedly stole over $12,000 in cash, and four wrist watches for an estimated total of just over $61,000. 

According to reports, Baker directed another accomplice to shoot an individual at the party. 

Baker won the Jim Thorpe award during his final season at Georgia, given to the nation’s top corner. He went on to become a first round draft pick by the New York Giants despite questions arising about his character during the draft evaluation process. 

Baker appeared in all 16 games in 2019 and recorder 61 tackles, eight passes defended and failed to record an interception. He will be facing a major charge now.

