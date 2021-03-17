Cine: Defense Still Striving to be the Backbone of the Team

Georgia has been known for great defenses under coach Kirby Smart. That group plans on keeping it that way despite the Bulldogs adopting an explosive offense.

Georgia football embracing an explosive offense is a reaction to the overall college football landscape.

These days, the teams winning national titles are the ones scoring almost 50 points per game. To reach the greatest successes, teams need to be able to outlast anyone in a shootout. It is as if the mantra "defense wins championships" is a thing of the past.

Don't tell that to Georgia safety Lewis Cine, or the rest of the Bulldog defense. They have a reputation to uphold and a desire to keep the "defense wins championship" motto alive in Athens.

“What’s the saying? ‘Defense wins championships, offense wins games.'" Cine said after Georgia's first day of spring practice. "So, being strong is always important. We are just going to carry that on.“

The Bulldogs certainly have the talent to "carry that on." Georgia has perhaps the best front seven in the SEC. It's a group that should continue shutting down opposing running games and wreaking havoc on quarterbacks.

Georgia's defensive backfield is another story. That group is young, though there's no shortage of talent. Cine is the most experienced player in the group, having started every game in 2020. Only fellow safety Christopher Smith and star Latavious Brini have started games in Georgia's defensive backfield.

That's what spring practice is for. It's a month of development before the position battles heat up in the fall. If iron sharpens iron, the defensive backs should develop quickly by working against Georgia's outstanding batch of skill players on offense.

Besides the obvious benefit, Cine claims it's fun playing against Georgia's offense.

“We love going back and forth, that’s what makes practice fun," he said. "The competition is good on good. So that is what makes practice very fun... the back and forth.”

