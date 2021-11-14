Grade Report: Georgia Linebackers Brought the Havoc

How did Georgia's defense grade out in the win over Tennessee?

The Georgia Bulldogs went into a hostile environment on Saturday afternoon against the Tennessee Volunteers and came out on top, 41 to 17. Tennessee did their best to give Georgia a fight in this ball game early on, but as the first half came to a close, the Bulldogs began to pull away.

Scoring 34 unanswered points, head coach Kirby Smart's football team looked to be the No. 1 team in the country for yet another week.

As we do every week, we bring you our grades for the offensive performance in the win.

Defensive Line: A

The defensive line was met with a tough test on the road in a loud environment like Neyland Stadium, facing the fastest offense in the nation. When playing a spread offense like Tennessee's, the defensive line does not substitute as much due to the hurry-up, no-huddle tempo that makes it difficult to get some of the biggest players off the field in time before the ball is snapped.

It was a win because Georgia was only penalized once for an illegal substitution due to not getting the defensive line off the field in time. That's not even mentioning the fact that Georgia held the Volunteers to 55 yards on the ground, with a defensive front that was banged up and featured key contributors dealing with the flu including Jalen Carter.

Linebackers: A+

Georgia's linebacking core, both inside and outside, contributed to most of Georgia's sacks as they got after the Tennessee quarterbacks. Georgia finished with six sacks, getting after Tennessee starter Hendon Hooker and even his backup Joe Milton.

Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall both shined in the win as Dean, one of the best linebackers in the country, continues to make his case for the Butkus Award, which recognizes the nation's best linebacker as he racked up a team-leading 11-tackles and a sack. On the other hand, Tindall played a much different role, being used much more as a pass rusher coming off blitzes, finishing with three sacks and a forced fumble.

Secondary: B+

This season, Tennesse is one of the few teams to find opening drive success against Georgia as they opened the game with a touchdown, driving 77 yards on ten plays. However, Tennessee's quick passing game gave Georgia trouble early as the Volunteer offense moved at an incredibly fast pace.

Starting STAR Latavious Brini struggled in the slot, facing Tennessee's abundance of speed coming out of the slot while having to play with a 10-15 yard cushion as Georgia respected their speed on the inside. Although the Volunteers looked like they would give Georgia a run for their money, Georgia made an adjustment that changed the game's complexion.

Kirby Smart and co. moved starting safety Christopher Smith to STAR and brought former walk-on Dan Jackson off the bench to play in place of Smith. This personnel change was instrumental in Georgia holding Tennessee scoreless in the second and third quarters.

The only game struggled, and a struggle on the outside by both Derion Kendrick and Kelee Ringo in press coverage due to the speed of Tennessee's wide-outs keeps the secondary from an A-letter grade.

You May Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.