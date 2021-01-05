The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Devonte Wyatt Officially Returning to Georgia

Devonte Wyatt has made it official, he will return to Georgia for another season and will be receiving an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Devonte Wyatt has made it official, he will return to Georgia for another season and will be receiving an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA. 

In a statement Wyatt released today, he said: 

"First, I want to thank God, my coaches, my family, and Dawg Nation for the amazing 3 years that I have played for Georgia football. I was blessed to have another opportunity to prove myself. With more opportunities come more chances, and I have decided I have some unfinished business here at UGA. I will be coming back for one more season in 2021." 

Wyatt did an admirable job filling in for fellow defensive tackle Jordan Davis when he went out with an injury this season. He filled the role well, and even though he wasn’t playing at a Jordan Davis level he did turn some heads. He turned enough, in fact, to garner some NFL interest.

This is extremely helpful, as the Bulldogs are awaiting Jordan Davis’ NFL decision. Even though most expect him to return, the added assurance of Wyatt is always beneficial.

The Bulldogs would like a few more of these return decisions for next year, as no amount of athletic ability can replace reps in a defensive scheme.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

cook UGA 12-12-20 4520-L
News

James Cook Returning for 2021 Season

210101_CLS_FB_Peach_Bowl_35-XL
News

Devonte Wyatt Officially Returning to Georgia

98B08CFB-27A5-42C0-9A76-A8EF7FDA97FC
News

He's Back, JT Daniels Makes It Official

201128_AJW_FB_SC_2828-L (1)
News

Grading Georgia's 2020 Offense

CF7EE751-6FF8-4ABA-8D44-5DE44A434689
News

Malik Herring Makes Decision

USATSI_15384730
News

Alternate Uniforms the New Norm? If So, What's Next?

210101_CLS_FB_Peach_Bowl_19-L
News

What JT Daniels Return Means for Georgia?

USATSI_15304874
News

Georgia's Hardest Players to Replace in 2021

201028_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0500-M
News

Trey Hill Declares for 2021 NFL Draft