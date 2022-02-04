Devont'e Wyatt "Looked Like a First Rounder" at Senior Bowl Practice

The Georgia Bulldogs continually held the top spots in just about every defensive category during the 2021 season. A big contributor to this was Devonte Wyatt. Though names like Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, and Jalen Carter got more of the limelight, it was Wyatt who had a breakout senior season and massively improved his draft stock over the season.

Wyatt picked up 39 total tackles in the 2021 season, with 7 of those being for a loss. He had 2.5 sacks on the season, and forced 2 fumbles. He routinely disrupted the interior with his explosiveness off the ball and quick twitch that made him win many reps from the first step.

Wyatt's explosive "get-off" made him even more money down in Mobile. Wyatt flashed in the one-on-one periods. A particular highlight was his first rep against Cade Mays where he flashed inside on a guard-on-defensive tackle rep.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah went so far as to put Wyatt in his top 10 from the Senior Bowl Practices, and had this to say about the former Bulldog: "He showed how dynamic and explosive he is, particularly in the one-on-one pass-rush drills. His combination of quickness and power was on display"

Jeremiah ended by saying that Wyatt, "...looked like a first round pick."

Wyatt standing out in Senior Bowl practices is no easy feat either. The 2022 Senior Bowl Practices have been marked by outstanding defensive line play. Jeremiah's Top 10 list included 5 separate defensive line players, including Jermaine Johnson from Florida State, Travis Jones from UConn, Logan Hall from Houston, and Kingsley Enagbare from South Carolina.

Wyatt once more cemented his place as one of the top defensive line targets for the 2022 NFL Draft.