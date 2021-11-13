Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Devonte Wyatt Injured, Exits Matchup with Tennessee

    Georgia football defensive tackle, Devonte Wyatt has gone down with an injury during Georgia's matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.
    Author:

    Georgia football defensive tackle, Devonte Wyatt has gone down with an injury during Georgia's matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers. 

    With 4:10 left in the second quarter, Devonte Wyatt was rolled up on a run play by Tennessee and remained on the ground. 

    He was able to walk off on his own power. 

    News:

    Sources have confirmed that wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has made the trip to Knoxville.

    Pregame Storylines:

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

    Read More

    You May Also Like:

    Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

    The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Arkansas

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    211009_AJW_FB_AUBURN_0815-L
    News

    Devonte Wyatt Injured Against Tennessee

    17 seconds ago
    211106_mlm_fb_missouri_2763-X2
    News

    INJURY: Jordan Davis Exits Tennessee Matchup

    21 minutes ago
    201008_CLS_TN_154-L
    News

    JUST IN: Georgia Dealing with Stomach Bug, Multiple Starters Impacted

    1 hour ago
    31EA909B-CAD9-4D4A-8C0B-77B2E01F0A86
    News

    Kirby Smart Talks QB, Previews Matchup with Tennessee

    1 hour ago
    191109_CLS_FB_Mizzou_99-L
    News

    Final Thoughts: Dawgs Pass the Test against Tennessee

    3 hours ago
    201008_CLS_TN_154-L
    News

    LIVE Updates: Georgia @ Tennessee

    1 minute ago
    NCAASL100520190435-L
    News

    College Gameday Makes Picks, Lane Kiffin Takes Tennessee

    5 hours ago
    201008_CLS_TN_154-L
    News

    ESPN Lays Out the Keys to A Georgia Loss Against Tennessee

    5 hours ago