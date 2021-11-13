Devonte Wyatt Injured Against Tennessee

Devonte Wyatt Injured, Exits Matchup with Tennessee
Georgia football defensive tackle, Devonte Wyatt has gone down with an injury during Georgia's matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.
With 4:10 left in the second quarter, Devonte Wyatt was rolled up on a run play by Tennessee and remained on the ground.
He was able to walk off on his own power.
News:
Sources have confirmed that wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has made the trip to Knoxville.
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win
The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Arkansas
