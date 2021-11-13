Devonte Wyatt Injured Against Tennessee

Georgia football defensive tackle, Devonte Wyatt has gone down with an injury during Georgia's matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.

With 4:10 left in the second quarter, Devonte Wyatt was rolled up on a run play by Tennessee and remained on the ground.

He was able to walk off on his own power.

News:

Sources have confirmed that wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has made the trip to Knoxville.

Pregame Storylines:

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

