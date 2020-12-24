Devonte Wyatt Could be Returning for Another Year with Georgia

According to the director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, Devonte Wyatt could be returning to Georgia for yet another season in the Red and Black.

While Georgia will have experience all over the ball next year, they will need some senior leadership to reach the heights that they aspire to. To do that, some players must forgo the NFL Draft and instead suit up for Georgia next fall. While the Bulldogs didn’t get positive news to start on that front, as edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is expected to declare for the NFL Draft, perhaps good news is right around the corner.

There is good reason to believe that Devonte Wyatt could return for yet another year in Athens. While earlier today the Hula Bowl announced they would be hosting Wyatt in their showcase bowl, director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl Jim Nagy announced that Wyatt will be returning to Georgia.

Nagy would have been the individual that spoke with Wyatt about potentially playing in the Senior Bowl, and based on the tweet from Nagy, it can be assumed that Wyatt informed him he would be returning to Athens for a fifth year of college football.

Wyatt did an admirable job filling in for fellow defensive tackle Jordan Davis when he went out with an injury this season. He filled the role well, and even though he wasn’t playing at a Jordan Davis level he did turn some heads. He turned enough, in fact, to garner some NFL interest.

This is extremely helpful, as the Bulldogs are awaiting Jordan Davis’ NFL decision. Even though most expect him to return, the added assurance of Wyatt is always beneficial.

The Bulldogs would like a few more of these return decisions for next year, as no amount of athletic ability can replace reps in a defensive scheme.

