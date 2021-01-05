Devonte Wyatt Officially Returning to Georgia

Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt has made it official: He will return to Georgia for another season and will be receiving an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA.

Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt has made it official: He will return to Georgia for another season and will be receiving an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA.

In a statement Wyatt released Tuesday, he said:

"First, I want to thank God, my coaches, my family, and Dawg Nation for the amazing 3 years that I have played for Georgia football. I was blessed to have another opportunity to prove myself. With more opportunities come more chances, and I have decided I have some unfinished business here at UGA. I will be coming back for one more season in 2021."

Wyatt did an admirable job filling in for fellow defensive tackle Jordan Davis when he went out with an injury this season. He filled the role well, and even though he wasn’t playing at a Jordan Davis level, he did turn some heads. He turned enough, in fact, to garner some NFL interest.

This is extremely helpful, as the Bulldogs are awaiting Davis’ NFL decision. Even though most expect him to return, the added assurance of also having Wyatt is always beneficial.

The Bulldogs would like a few more of these return decisions for next year, as no amount of athletic ability can replace reps in a defensive scheme.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.