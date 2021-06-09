BREAKING: Deyon "Smoke" Bouie Decommits from Georgia

Sports Illustrated home
Deyon "Smoke" Bouie Decommits from Georgia

Five-star defensive back Deyon "Smoke" Bouie a member of the 2022 Georgia recruiting class will now be reopening up his recruitment and decommitting from the University of Georgia.
Author:
Publish date:

At one time, "Smoke" Bouie was the third commitment to Georgia's 2022 recruiting class. However, Bouie committed to the G back in November of 2020, joining a class that involved at the time just included Cedric Washington and Marquis Groves-Killebrew. 

The 5-foot-11 athlete out of Bainbridge, Georgia, the hometown of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, was recruited to Georgia because of his high upside at defensive back. Bouie showed the ability on tape to play running back, receiver, and cornerback, making him a highly sought-after prospect. 

977635E1-3F9F-400B-BB93-FBB4643E1616

After the recent decommitment of Bear Alexander, the five-star defensive tackle from Texas, Bouie is the second highly-touted five-star to back off their commitments to Georgia in favor of looking into other schools. 

Both Bouie and Alexander were recently on campus taking a visit to Texas A&M together over the weekend. It seems the two have cultivated a relationship throughout this recruiting process. However, the recent visit to Texas A&M makes it seem like a potential destination for the five-star athlete out of Bainbridge, Georgia. 

