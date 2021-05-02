DJ Daniel Signed as Undrafted Free Agent

Georgia Bulldogs home
DJ Daniel Signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars

DJ Daniel is headed to Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent signing.
DJ Daniel emerged as a dark horse in the Georgia Secondary during the 2019 season when Tyson Campbell went out with a turf toe injury, and the defense didn't lose a bit of productivity from it. Daniel is the prototypical Kirby Smart Corner back at 6'0, 195 pounds. 

Daniel now joins Campbell in Jacksonville as a Jaguar.

The Griffin, Georgia native followed behind a first rounder, and first pick in the second round corner backs in Eric Stokes, and Tyson Campbell, however he still saw playing time at UGA. He's able to play both press man and has experience with cover 3 as well. He plays with a competitive demeanor, and tends to blanket receivers quite well.

He still has a bit more to learn, however and he can be handsy in the open field.

DJ Daniel opened lots of eyes at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. He took as many snaps as he could, and was fearless in taking on any receiver who dared face him in practice. His tireless efforts were not unnoticed, and he likely improved his draft stock in the process. He believes highly in himself, and it is that belief that will make him work hard to be successful in the NFL over the next few years.

