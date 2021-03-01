Does Georgia Want Dismissed Clemson Cornerback Derion Kendrick?

One of the nation's best cornerbacks is on the market. Clemson dismissed All-ACC cornerback Derion Kendrick on Sunday.

Kendrick's dismissal follows a season where he missed multiple games for disciplinary issues. But he was one of the Tigers' best defenders when on the field. He ended the season with six pass breakups and an interception. Kendrick earned second-team All-ACC in 2019 and first-team All-ACC in 2020.

Kendrick surprisingly chose to return for his senior year despite some first-round NFL Draft projections. He'll likely enter the transfer portal hoping to salvage his NFL prospects.

With Kendrick no longer at Clemson, will he bring his talents to Athens? Or will Georgia pass on the best available cornerback?

Case for recruiting Kendrick

Georgia lacks experience at cornerback. Three starters departed the program after the 2020 season, leaving the team without any corners that had meaningful playing time. The battle for starting jobs will involve three freshmen this spring.

A cornerback with Kendrick's experience and skill would give Georgia's defense a major boost. While he's not the shutdown corner Eric Stokes was, Kendrick is still one of the best corners in the nation. If he was a graduate transfer, Georgia's recruitment of him would be a no-brainer.

Case against recruiting Kendrick

Kendrick isn't a graduate looking to boost his NFL Draft stock. He's a dismissed player with years of discipline issues. Those problems forced him to miss games and occasionally leave the starting lineup.

That's baggage head coach Kirby Smart probably doesn't want to deal with, especially in the depleted defensive backfield. Kendrick could reform at his new school and have a year free of off-the-field issues, but is that a risk Smart is willing to take?

You may also like

Georgia Athletics Department Pushing Chips All In for 2021

Georgia Freshmen Faces: Get to Know David Daniel

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.