Blaylock Makes Return After Nearly Two Years

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Dominick Blaylock Returns to Action

    Dominick Blaylock after nearly two years, Dominick Blaylock is back in action for Georgia.
    Author:

    After ten games where Georgia could never seem to get fully healthy at receiver with guys getting banged up week-to-week, it appeared it is a nice sight to see one of the receivers come back from the injury list. 

    Dominick Blaylock hadn't played in a college football game since the 2019 SEC Championship game versus LSU. The eventual national champion LSU Tigers beat Georgia 37-10 as the historic Tigers offense gave Georgia a commanding defeat. 

    Blaylock tore his ACL in the first of the conference title game. That injury would begin the long road to recovery as Blaylock hurt his knee again in fall camp a year ago, furthering his recovery process keeping the former freshman standout off the field. 

    After two major knee injuries, 2021 looked to be the year for the young receiver to get his chance to make a return to the field for Georgia. However, after dealing with a nagging hamstring injury and the flu bug that infiltrated the program last week, Blaylock made his long-awaited return versus Charleston Southern. 

    Blaylock was first seen returning punts in the third quarter as he helps out on special teams. Blaylock finished with two catches for 11 yards with 2 punt returns for five yards.

    Read More

    Getting a potential weapon like Blaylock back is a good side as he will have another week to get back into the thick of things before trying to help Georgia in a big post-season run.

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    190907_ajw_murray_state_half2_001-L
    News

    Blaylock Makes Return After Nearly Two Years

    17 seconds ago
    211120_mlm_fb_dawgwalk_4994-L
    News

    The Good, Bad, Ugly: Davis Delivers Heisman Moment

    20 hours ago
    20211030_RRD_FB_FLA_1270-L
    News

    Brock Vandagriff Sees Action Vs Charleston Southern

    21 hours ago
    F35A3830-L
    News

    Vegas Putting Hold On Betting Line on Charleston Southern vs Georgia

    21 hours ago
    55ADC178-21F5-4D6D-B8B8-8799EEFCDCA4
    News

    JT Daniels in the Game vs Charleston Southern

    22 hours ago
    211106_mlm_fb_missouri_2763-X2
    News

    WATCH: Jordan Davis Scores Touchdown On Senior Day

    23 hours ago
    uga-arkanasas 3526-L
    News

    BREAKING: George Pickens BACK Dressed Out

    Nov 20, 2021
    211002_AJW_FB_ARK_1154-L
    News

    LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Charleston Southern

    21 hours ago