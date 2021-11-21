Blaylock Makes Return After Nearly Two Years

Dominick Blaylock after nearly two years, Dominick Blaylock is back in action for Georgia.

After ten games where Georgia could never seem to get fully healthy at receiver with guys getting banged up week-to-week, it appeared it is a nice sight to see one of the receivers come back from the injury list.

Dominick Blaylock hadn't played in a college football game since the 2019 SEC Championship game versus LSU. The eventual national champion LSU Tigers beat Georgia 37-10 as the historic Tigers offense gave Georgia a commanding defeat.

Blaylock tore his ACL in the first of the conference title game. That injury would begin the long road to recovery as Blaylock hurt his knee again in fall camp a year ago, furthering his recovery process keeping the former freshman standout off the field.

After two major knee injuries, 2021 looked to be the year for the young receiver to get his chance to make a return to the field for Georgia. However, after dealing with a nagging hamstring injury and the flu bug that infiltrated the program last week, Blaylock made his long-awaited return versus Charleston Southern.

Blaylock was first seen returning punts in the third quarter as he helps out on special teams. Blaylock finished with two catches for 11 yards with 2 punt returns for five yards.

Getting a potential weapon like Blaylock back is a good side as he will have another week to get back into the thick of things before trying to help Georgia in a big post-season run.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.