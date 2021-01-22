Donovan Westmoreland Commits to Georgia

Georgia's 2022 class continues to grow in size. Donovan Westmoreland of Griffin High School committed to Georgia on Friday.

Georgia's 2022 class continues to grow. Outside linebacker Donovan Westmoreland from Griffin (Ga.) High School in Griffin committed to play for the Bulldogs Friday.

Westmoreland becomes the sixth commit in the class of 2022:

CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew

DL Tyre West

LB CJ Washington

OLB Darris Smith

DB Deyon Bouie

OLB Donovan Westmoreland

Westmoreland's primary recruiter has been outside linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

His recruitment heated up following an excellent junior season for the Griffin Bears. In July of 2020, he received his first Division 1 offer from Akron. Friday, a mere six months later, he committed to the University of Georgia.

It's yet to be determined whether or not Westmoreland will play outside linebacker or inside linebacker on the college level. He's a hybrid athletically. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, he is athletic enough to play inside linebacker at that size, yet he has enough play strength and bend to remain on the edge at the collegiate level.

However, he did say he feels he will remain at outside linebacker in college.

He told Dawgs Daily that committing to Georgia is a blessing:

"It’s a blessing. I never thought I would be committing to a school that I watched every Saturday. I love the program and how they make their players great as an athlete and as a man coming out of UGA."

WATCH: Donovan Westmoreland's Highlights

Westmoreland's head coach at Griffin High School, Kareem Reid, said about his young edge rusher:

"A great kid that will represent UGA the right way both on and off the field. One of the hardest-working kids I’ve coached. Plays with the motor and intensity you desire from a guy in your defensive front. Extremely happy for him and his family!"

You may also like

Context Matters in the Mark Richt and Kirby Smart Comparison

2021 NFL Draft Profile: Monty Rice

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.