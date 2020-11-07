It's time for the SEC East game of the year. As is the case with the most recent encounters in the Georgia-Florida rivalry, the lead in the SEC East standings hangs in the balance.

Which team leaves Jacksonville with bragging rights? Georgia with its smash-mouth offense and elite defense? Or Florida with its flashy passing attack and high-risk, high- reward defense?

Georgia run offense vs. Florida run defense

Georgia might need an explosive offense to win a major championship in 2020, but its running game should get the job done against Florida. The Gators are allowing 133 rushing yards per game and looked awful against the run-heavy offenses from Ole Miss and Texas A & M.

Georgia's rushing attack is obviously different from those two, but the Rebels and Aggies dominated Florida on the ground thanks in large part to being more physical at the line of scrimmage.

Edge: Georgia

Florida run offense vs. Georgia run defense

The Bulldogs will be short at least one feature defensive lineman Saturday. The team won't fret too much, however. Starting defensive end Malik Herring is a solid run stopper. Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt is nearly interchangeable with Julian Rochester. Defensive tackles Travon Walker and Jalen Carter are the best backup defensive linemen to be found in the conference. Dominant nose guard Jordan Davis might have a role despite being injured.

There's not much to be optimistic about with Florida's running game. The Gators aren't bad on the ground; they're actually pretty good. But Florida doesn't rely on its running game. The run is merely a complement to the pass.

Edge: Georgia

Georgia pass offense vs. Florida pass defense

Florida's pass defense is awful. The Gators are allowing 300 passing yards and two passing touchdowns per game. Teams are completing 66 percent of their passes against the Gators, who are once again marred by "third and Grantham" comments. Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's group is at its worst on third down, allowing a conversion nearly 50 percent of the time.

Three weeks ago, the edge in this category would easily go in Georgia's favor. Two games, five interceptions, and an injury for George Pickens later, neither unit seems to have an advantage. Florida's aggressive pass rush should force Stetson Bennett into the bad habits that have neutered Georgia's offense over the last six quarters. Georgia's receivers, backs, and tight ends should also find open space against the pass rush.

Edge: Even

Florida pass offense vs. Georgia pass defense

This leans Florida's way because safety Christopher Smith hasn't played enough to have anyone confident he can supplant the injured Richard LeCounte. The senior safety is Georgia's most important defender and an impossible player to replace. The Bulldogs were going to rely on him to cover tight end Kyle Pitts when he had to and to limit Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney's yards after the catch.

Smith looked very good against Auburn, even playing a role in two deep incompletions, but Florida's passing attack is much better than Auburn.

Edge: Florida

Intangibles

For most of the week, this category was a toss-up. On one hand, Georgia is certainly the more physical and disciplined team. On the other hand, Florida's Pitts and Toney are matchup killers, and Georgia's Bennett hasn't been the most clutch quarterback lately.

The Bulldogs take the edge because of the weather if the forecast holds. It appears this game will be played in a downpour which heavily favors Georgia and its running game. Florida's passing attack can negate this somewhat with quick passes to Toney, but the Gators still want to use him downfield.

If the forecast changes, this goes back to a toss-up.

Edge: Georgia

