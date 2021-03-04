Eleven Former Bulldogs Invited to NFL Combine

The official list of participants for the NFL Combine has been released and eleven former Georgia Bulldogs are represented.

While this years' NFL Combine will be different, it is still an important part in the evaluation process for NFL Scouts. Eleven Georgia Bulldogs have been invited to the combine, which is tied for the second most by a program in this years' class. They share the second spot with Notre Dame and Alabama, while Ohio State has 14 players represented.

The NFL Combine won't look exactly like it has in years past. Due to the coronavirus the league will not be holding on field workouts, making college Pro-Days an even more integral part of the process. Teams will be allowed to meet with players virtually and continue to gather information.

Here are all of the Bulldogs who will participate in the combine this spring:

-Tyson Campbell, CB

- Ben Cleveland, OG

- DJ Daniel, CB

- Malik Herring, DE

- Trey Hill, C

- Richard LeCounte III, S

- Tre McKitty, TE

- Azeez Ojulari, OLB

- Monty Rice, ILB

- Eric Stokes, CB

- Mark Webb, CB

Eight players from Georgia's defensive unit alone are represented, which illustrates just how stout that defense was last season. Azeez Ojulari is the only Bulldog at the moment who appears to be a first-round lock, although corners Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes could see their names called at the tail end of round one.

This Georgia class should be one of the better rookie classes to enter the NFL this season. Their headliners can make plays in any system and there is real value towards the bottom of this group.

Corner DJ Daniel and tight end Tre McKitty raised their stock at the Reeses Senior Bowl this past February and certainly drew the eyes of a few teams. Executive director Jim Nagy spoke highly of both players throughout the week and at the close of the event both players were reported to have shot up draft boards.

Linebacker Monty Rice and safety Richard LeCounte likely won't be picked at the top of the draft but will carve out roles in the NFL for themselves. Both are extremely intelligent and have played a lot of high level football, making them ready for game action the second they walk in the building.

Offensive linemen Ben Cleveland and Trey Hill are very limited in what they can provide an NFL team, as neither is quite as well rounded as some of the top linemen in the class. However, each have a few traits that they can bring to a franchise to carve out a role for themselves.

Defensive end Malik Herring and corner Mark Webb are both low profile names in this class. Reports were that teams wanted Webb to play some safety at the Senior Bowl and that they could be intrigued with him there. Herring will be a late round pick this year but did a lot of positive things for the Bulldogs that didn't show up on the stat sheet.