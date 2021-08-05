Where Does Georgia Stand with The Nation's No. 1 Tackle?

The Georgia Bulldogs landed a commitment from guard Griffin Scroggs on Tuesday, but there is still one priority lineman left on the board.

Following the commitment of guard Griffin Scroggs on Tuesday the Georgia Bulldogs will now focus their attention on several other elite offensive line prospects, non more important than tackle Elijah Pritchett.

Scroggs is the fourteenth commit for Georgia in the 2022 class. Here is a look at the updated list.

Current Commits

QB Gunner Stockton

RB Branson Robinson

RB Jordan James

WR De'Nylon Morrissette

WR Dillon Bell

DL Tyre West

EDGE Darris Smith

LB Jalon Walker

LB CJ Washington

CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew

S JaCorey Thomas

S Malaki Starks

P Brett Thorson

Head coach Kirby Smart and staff still have their work cut out for them in the 2022 class, specifically along the offensive line.

The group of 2022 offensive linemen is rather top-heavy. There are elite-level prospects at the top, and it gets thin pretty quickly.

Sources have told Dawgs Daily that Georgia would like to take at least three linemen in the class, but the problem is that there are only a few quality linemen remaining. Pritchett is the best option left for Georgia at the moment.

Pritchett is far and away the No. 1 lineman on the board for Georgia and may be the No. 1 offensive player on the board for them. He was recently anointed as the best tackle in the country, according to SI All-American.

Brooks Austin, lead editor of Dawgs Daily and recruiting analyst for SI All-American, had this to say about Pritchett in his evaluation.

"Pritchett barely takes the top spot here in a top-heavy class at the position in the 2022 cycle. With elite length and measurables, Pritchett brings an unmatched level of athleticism on a freakish frame. He has an effortless kick slide on the left side of the offensive line, and he plays with tremendous anger and aggression. He can play high at times, something that a little coaching will clean up, but otherwise a flawless prospect."

Georgia affords Pritchett an opportunity that not many other schools can: the ability to wait. The Bulldogs are set at tackle for the next few seasons, as they have both Amarius Mims and Warren McClendon.

Pritchett could sit behind them and refine his technique without being thrown into the fire as a true freshman. His final schools are Georgia, USC, Alabama, and Florida State.

He plays his high school football for Carver High School in Columbus, Georgia, where Georgia running back coach Dell McGee resided as the head coach prior to taking his first college job at Georgia Southern. Pritchett has not set a date for his commitment yet, but Georgia will fight until national signing day for his commitment.

And they've got their work cut out for them for sure. As of right now, according to sources, Georgia is on the outside looking in with Prichett. The good news? They have time, for now.

You May Also Like

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.