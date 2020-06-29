Elite 11 Preview with Georgia Football Commit, Brock Vandagriff

Drew Brees, Andrew Luck, Carson Palmer, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Stafford, Tim Tebow, Tua Tagovailoa, you name it. Over the last 20 years, the Elite 11 has hosted the nation's best quarterbacks. And for four straight four years, Georgia commits have competed, this year Brock Vandagriff makes it a fifth straight year.

Carson Beck, Justin Fields, Jake Fromm, and Jacob Eason all had their crack at the Elite 11 crown, with Fields being the only future Dawg to take home the crown.

We caught up with Vandagriff to get his thoughts on competing this week in Nashville:

"It means a lot to be selected and to know that all the late nights and early mornings are paying off. I hope to soak up as much as I can over the next few days and see how I stack up against some of the other QB's in the nation."

Vandagriff qualified for the finals by sending in a virtual combine back in late March after missing the Atlanta regional event where NC State commit, Aaron McClaughlin took home the MVP Award and invite to Nashville.

SI All-American's staff has previewed this week's event by ranking the 22 quarterbacks that will be in attendance, with Vandagriff coming in at No. 2 behind only Caleb Williams.

Vandagriff has a legitimate shot to take home the MVP award this week based on what we've seen from him in terms of arm strength and accuracy and he's as physically impressive as any quarterback that's going to be in attendance, including Williams.

We will be in attendance for the event in Nashville and will have full coverage beginning tomorrow evening after Day 1 with a live interview with Brock on SI All-American's Instagram page.

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.