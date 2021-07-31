Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Enai White Announces Final Four Schools

Enai White out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania just announced his final four schools for his recruitment.
Author:
Publish date:

Philadelphia native edge rusher Enai White included Georgia in his top four schools, including Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M and Ohio State. 247Sports rates White as a four-star edge rusher out of Philadelphia Imhotep Institute Charter in Pennsylvania. 

White is listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, and is considered the 2nd best weak-side edge rusher in the country by 247Sports, making him the 39th overall best prospect in the country. 

The Bulldogs hosted White on a visit early on in June as he visited Athens on June 11th. White also took visits to Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Florida. The Buckeyes were the last program to see the four-star edge rusher and be a huge competitor to land the Philadelphia. In addition, they have a former teammate of White's on the roster in freshman receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. 

It is believed that Georgia has White very high on their board at edge rusher and are hopeful that they can continue to set up a pipeline from Pennsylvania to Athens as they've successfully landed D'Andre Swift and latest transfer Tykee Smith, both are former Philadelphia natives, White could be the next one. 

enai-white
News

BREAKING: Enai White is Down to Four Schools

AAC9509E-6198-4AF1-B3ED-6F315EF50B5B
News

Devonte Wyatt's Stock on the Rise

606E3D57-72B4-46F2-B84E-2ABF8C9AFE62
News

UGA Target Elijah Pritchett Named No. 1 Tackle

trequon-fegans
Recruiting

BREAKING: Tre'Quon Fegans Makes Decision

Lewis Cine
News

“Cine Could be the first safety off the board”

74B712B6-A6F0-4F15-B163-E1D5B7619D86
News

BREAKING: SEC Presidents Vote in Texas and Oklahoma

201128_AJW_FB_SC_2828-L
News

Latest Heisman Odds See Major JT Daniels Jump

USATSI_15072566
News

BREAKING: Texas A&M to Vote Yes for Texas and Oklahoma Joining the SEC