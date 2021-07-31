BREAKING: Enai White is Down to Four Schools

Enai White out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania just announced his final four schools for his recruitment.

Philadelphia native edge rusher Enai White included Georgia in his top four schools, including Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M and Ohio State. 247Sports rates White as a four-star edge rusher out of Philadelphia Imhotep Institute Charter in Pennsylvania.

White is listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, and is considered the 2nd best weak-side edge rusher in the country by 247Sports, making him the 39th overall best prospect in the country.

The Bulldogs hosted White on a visit early on in June as he visited Athens on June 11th. White also took visits to Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Florida. The Buckeyes were the last program to see the four-star edge rusher and be a huge competitor to land the Philadelphia. In addition, they have a former teammate of White's on the roster in freshman receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

It is believed that Georgia has White very high on their board at edge rusher and are hopeful that they can continue to set up a pipeline from Pennsylvania to Athens as they've successfully landed D'Andre Swift and latest transfer Tykee Smith, both are former Philadelphia natives, White could be the next one.