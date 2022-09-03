Skip to main content

ESPN's College Gameday Picks are In

What did College Gameday's crew have to say about Georgia and Oregon?

Georgia is all but set in Atlanta, Georgia, as the Bulldogs are just hours away from taking on the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks. The betting lines saw Georgia open as a 17.5-point favorite over Oregon. 

Vegas' apparent confidence in the defending national champion Bulldogs seems to have transferred over to ESPN's College Gameday crew. 

Desmond Howard got the picks started off by going with the Bulldogs to beat Oregon and it Georgia would be the consensus selection. Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, and popular song artist, Jack Harlow, all went with the Dawgs in their season opener. 

How to Watch: Georgia vs. Oregon

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
