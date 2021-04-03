Practice Notes - Everything We Know About Scrimmage No. 1

Saturday was the first of three intrasquad scrimmages for the University of Georgia football program this spring. Here's everything we know about what went down.

Saturday was the first of three intrasquad scrimmages for the University of Georgia football program this spring.

There's been a heavy rotation at almost every position group on the team. According to sources, the coaching staff is rotating younger players in spurts to allow them looks with and against the 1's group during the spring practice sessions. There was a lot of the same on Saturday.

Defensive back will be the group to watch closely today, as well as the wide receiver group. Georgia has room on its roster to make additions via the transfer portal, and these scrimmages will go a long way in identifying their areas of need.

Practice Notes

With George Pickens going down during spring practice with a torn ACL, and Jermaine Burton suffering a hyperextended knee, Georgia's wide receiver room is in need of some young players to step up. One of those young players, Justin Robinson has been doing exactly that. According to sources, he caught multiple back shoulder throws from JT Daniels during the scrimmage portion of practice and took several corners deep during the 1on1's.

Lovasea Carroll entered the Georgia program as a running back, and before he even had a chance to take a snap in the backfield for Georgia, he's been moved to corner back out of necessity. Sources say that Carroll had an excellent day during the scrimmage at corner and absolutely looks the part of the position.

QB Carson Beck had a relatively quiet freshman season in Athens. Now, entering his redshirt freshmen year, he's been the talk of the QB room so far this offseason. Beck had yet another great day during the scrimmage and appears to be the leader in the clubhouse for the title of QB2. Freshman QB, Brock Vandagriff made several plays with his legs during today's practice, which indicates the status of that PCL ligament he was rehabbing following a state championship run.

OLB, Chazz Chambliss has earned a reputation for being one of, if not the, hardest working players on the team in just a few months on campus. And that work ethic has earned him some initial opportunities this spring. According to sources, Chambliss saw work with the second unit today and looks as if he belongs.

WR, Adonai Mitchell continues to flash. He's an extremely gifted route runner as a young wide receiver and saw work with the second unit as well today.

CB, Kelee Ringo was in a non-contact jersey today but was a full participant otherwise.

Injury Report

WR, George Pickens (OUT)

WR, Jermaine Burton (OUT)

RB, Kenny McIntosh (OUT)

LB, Nakobe Dean (OUT)

LB, Xavian Sorey (OUT)

OL, Micah Morris (OUT)

DL, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (OUT)

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Limited)*

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Limited)*

LB, Trezman Marshall (Limited)*

CB, Kelee Ringo (Limited)*

*According to sources, these players have been in a non contact jersey, and a limited participant at practice during spring.

You May Also Like

Tom Crean and UGA Share Blame for Georgia Basketball Exodus

Coveted Player Walter Nolen Cuts List to Eight

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.