Fan's Wishlist for Future Georgia Opponents

Georgia Football is looking for stronger opponents, but what teams do the fans want to see the Bulldogs play?

The impending 12-team playoff is going to change the way every power-five team approaches scheduling. Strength of schedule will become a bigger deal as teams hope quality power-five victories will help grant them one of the last playoff spots.

Georgia Football is one program that was already leading the charge in strengthening schedules. The Bulldogs have deals to play eight different power-five schools over the next 13 seasons, including six games with the Clemson Tigers.

As a college football fan, this new scheduling philosophy is a dream come true. For years, matchups between the top college football programs were saved for bowl season and the neutral site "kickoff" games. Now, Georgia has home-and-home series with Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas on the horizon.

As these types of games become a necessity, you can count on Georgia to add even more power-five foes to its future schedules. Here's a short wishlist of schools this fan would love to see Georgia host and travel to in the future.

USC Trojans

Georgia returns to Los Angeles to play UCLA in 2025, and no disrespect to the Bruins, but they're not the L.A. school most Georgia fans have on their wishlist.

Southern California is one of the most successful programs in college football history with 11 national championships and 852 all-time victories. Six Heisman Trophy winners and 82 consensus All-Americans sported USC colors.

USC also has a stadium fit for a program with such prestige. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has stood for almost 100 years. Its hosted numerous NFL franchises and two Super Bowls, including the first NFL vs. AFL Championship Game. The Los Angeles Dodgers called the stadium home from 1958-61 and won the World Series in 1959. The stadium even hosted Olympic events in 1932 and 1984.

Georgia has already played USC in L.A. Memorial three times (1931, 1933, and 1960) with the Trojans winning each time. But the Trojans haven't hosted the Bulldogs in 61 years and they've never traveled to Athens to play between the hedges.

Michigan Wolverines

Since Georgia upset Michigan in "The Big House," in 1965, older fans have clamored for Michigan to travel down to Athens to try and get their win back "between the hedges." 56 years later, the Wolverines still haven't responded. Perhaps a nationwide change in scheduling philosophy will change that.

Of course, Georgia will return the favor by traveling to Ann Arbor. That won't be an issue for the Bulldog Nation. As evident by the 2017 trip to Notre Dame, Georgia fans like to travel and invade historic college football stadiums.

Few stadiums in the world are as grand and gorgeous as Michigan Stadium. It is a simplistic single-deck stadium seating well over 100,000 people. When you look into the stands, all you see is a sea of people. No scoreboards, suites, or concrete interrupting the view.

The stadium is a true spectacle. The possibility of seeing Georgia play at "The Big House," sounds just as exciting as L.A. Memorial.

Iowa Hawkeyes and Washington Huskies

What is the best college football program Georgia has never played? The Bulldogs share a conference with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, and Tennessee. They've played Oklahoma and Ohio State once and have played the likes of Texas and Nebraska quite a few times.

There's not any program in the upper echelon of college football that hasn't played Georgia at least once. So what about the next tier down? Two names stand out, Iowa and Washington. Somehow, Georgia has avoided both of these schools.

Iowa is particularly surprising since Georgia has played a Big 10 school 10 times since 1988. The Hawkeyes aren't high on the all-time winning percentage list, but they have five national titles and have enjoyed a program renaissance with head coach Kirk Ferentz, who is entering his 22nd year in Iowa City.

Washington has a pair of national titles and one of the best all-time winning percentages (.616) in college football history. Georgia has only played a team from the Pacific Northwest four times, and it hasn't played a Pac 12 team at all since 2009 (Colorado was in the Big 12 in 2010).

