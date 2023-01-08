Final Betting Line Preview for Georgia vs TCU

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs are set to tee it up inside of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California with the 2022-2023 national championship on the line Monday evening.

The undefeated Bulldogs opened as a 12.5-point favorite according to SISportsBook and have climbed up to 13.0 points as we near gameday.

With the team totals set at 62.5 points between the two opponents.

No. 3 TCU vs No. 1 Georgia - National Title Odds

Spread: TCU +13 (-110) | Georgia -13 (-110)

TCU +13 (-110) | Georgia -13 (-110) Moneyline: TCU (+370) | Georgia (-568)

TCU (+370) | Georgia (-568) Total: 62.5– Over (-110) | Under 62.5 (-110)

62.5– Over (-110) | Under 62.5 (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: TCU 68% | UGA 42%

TCU 68% | UGA 42% Game Info: Jan. 9, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Jan. 9, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN TCU Straight-Up Record: 13–1

13–1 TCU Against the Spread Record: 10–3–1

10–3–1 Georgia Straight-Up Record: 14–0

14–0 Georgia Against the Spread Record: 7–7

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to win their second consecutive national title, becoming the first in the College Football Playoff era to do so, and the first program to repeat in college football since Alabama did it in 2011 and 2012.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is fresh off a game in which he threw for 398 yards on the way to a fourth-quarter, come-from-behind, victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Though when speaking to the media after the game, Kirby Smart was adamant that the senior quarterback must play better in the national title game if they expect to win.

