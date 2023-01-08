Skip to main content

Final Betting Line Preview for Georgia vs TCU

The undefeated Bulldogs opened as a 12.5-point favorite according to SISportsBook and have climbed up to 13.0 points as we near gameday.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs are set to tee it up inside of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California with the 2022-2023 national championship on the line Monday evening. 

The undefeated Bulldogs opened as a 12.5-point favorite according to SISportsBook and have climbed up to 13.0 points as we near gameday. 

With the team totals set at 62.5 points between the two opponents. 

No. 3 TCU vs No. 1 Georgia - National Title Odds

  • Spread: TCU +13 (-110) | Georgia -13 (-110)
  • Moneyline: TCU (+370) | Georgia (-568)
  • Total: 62.5– Over (-110) | Under 62.5 (-110)
  • Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: TCU 68% | UGA 42%
  • Game Info: Jan. 9, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • TCU Straight-Up Record: 13–1
  • TCU Against the Spread Record: 10–3–1
  • Georgia Straight-Up Record: 14–0
  • Georgia Against the Spread Record: 7–7

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to win their second consecutive national title, becoming the first in the College Football Playoff era to do so, and the first program to repeat in college football since Alabama did it in 2011 and 2012. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is fresh off a game in which he threw for 398 yards on the way to a fourth-quarter, come-from-behind, victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Though when speaking to the media after the game, Kirby Smart was adamant that the senior quarterback must play better in the national title game if they expect to win. 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

20230107_AJW_FB_CFPNC_PRACTICE_0021-X3
News

How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

By Brooks Austin
A3921B89-A3F5-4F8C-B3B4-7DA25C45EDDA_4_5005_c
News

WATCH: SEC Shorts Releases "Georgia has Hope Again" Video

By Jonathan Williams
20230107_AJW_FB_CFPNC_MD_0057-X4
News

Georgia Co-Defensive Coordinators Preview TCU

By Christian Goeckel
20230107_AJW_FB_CFPNC_MD_1086-X4
News

Kirby Smart "Hopeful" About McClendon and Chambliss

By Christian Goeckel
FullSizeRender
Recruiting

WATCH: Jordan Hall Talks Road to Becoming an All-American, Enrolling at Georgia

By Jonathan Williams
DB640791-BA3E-41C6-A5A6-EFCC6EA067A3
News

WATCH: Pearce Spurlin Talks Journey to Being a Georgia Bulldog

By Brooks Austin
Screen Shot 2023-01-07 at 2.46.27 PM
News

Georgia Loses 82-75 in Mike White's Return to Gainesville

By Christian Kirby II
IMG_88E0E455B6B6-1
News

Peyton Woodyard Discusses Georgia Commitment

By Christian Goeckel