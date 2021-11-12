Final Injury Report: Georgia-Tennessee
As Georgia prepares to travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the (5-4) Tennesee Volunteers, it's been another eventful week for Georgia, adding to the injury list.
Georgia Football wide receiver Arian Smith suffered a potentially season-ending injury during practice on Wednesday, sources have confirmed. Smith is expected to have surgery on a broken leg ahead of the matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.
While in other news, outside linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape in Athens-Clarke County. According to reports from Athens-Clarke County, Anderson "voluntarily surrendered" and has been arrested. However, the Rome, Georgia, native has not been convicted for the crime as he still professes his innocence.
Georgia is still battling plenty of other injuries as well. Senior offensive lineman and starting left tackle, Jamaree Salyer is questionable for this game with a foot injury as well.
The receiving core remains healthier than at any other point this season. Apart from George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock, the team is fully healthy.
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
