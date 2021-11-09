Final Thought: Did UGA Find Explosiveness?

From an inconsistent offensive line to explosive plays returning to the offense, and a potential exploit the Georgia defense, we provide you with our final takeaways.

In a week where playoff contenders struggled to get things going and win convincingly, Georgia proved that it's still the team to beat.

Offensive Line Needs To Improve

Georgia's offensive line is dealing with two injuries from the five starters in the season-opening game against Clemson. Starting right guard, Tate Ratledge went down with a foot injury on the season's opening drive requiring immediate surgery and ending the redshirt freshman's season.

To make matters worse, Georgia is now without starting left tackle Jamaree Salyer. Salyer is currently battling a foot injury, though Kirby Smart has been positive about his diagnosis. Broderick Jones started in place of the senior offensive tackle and showed promise in pass protection but struggled in the running game.

It was a bad day overall for the offensive line as the nation's 130th ranked rushing defense limited Georgia for much of the first half in the run game, holding the Bulldogs to 67 yards rushing. Although the Tigers were stacking the box and daring Georgia to take shots downfield, the Bulldogs need to find a way to be effective in the run game against a stacked box as opponents in the future could provide Georgia much tougher matchups on the perimeter in man-coverage.

Or as Kirby Smart calls it, find a way to run the ball stubbornly.

Bennett Finds Explosives Through the Air

Georgia gained two of its most explosive playmakers back from injury on Saturday. Jermaine Burton and Arian Smith were heavily featured in their returns to the field for the Bulldogs offense. Monken dialed up the track star speed of Smith on a fourth-down conversion attempt where Smith sold a vertical down the seam before running a corner route to the front pylon; Bennett threw an exceptional ball resulting in a 36-yard touchdown.

That was just the beginning for Bennett, as he would later find Jermaine Burton on a 47-yard pass down the left sideline. Burton's aerial ability helped out the redshirt senior quarterback, despite going down at the one-yard line, just short of the end zone.

Georgia Still Searching for Anderson Replacement

Georgia played a host of Bulldogs at the SAM linebacker position, formerly held by Adam Anderson. News broke Thursday that Anderson was the subject of a rape allegation and was quickly placed on indefinite suspension.

In his absence, Saturday, Robert Beal, MJ Sherman, and Chaz Chamblis all saw time at the outside linebacker position. While Beal was the only player to record a tackle for a loss out of the three, Georgia still does not have its answer.

