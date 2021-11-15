Final Takeaways: UGA Dominates, Needs to Get Healthy

We provide you with our final takeaways from Georgia’s 41-17 win on the road versus Tennessee.

Georgia’s latest win on the road against Tennessee gave us a glimpse of what might be to come in the near future as Georgia looks to accomplish its post-season goals, starting with the SEC Championship.

Textbook Defensive Performance

Just 55 yards given up on the ground to Tennessee’s rushing attack on Saturday, is a much-welcomed sight on the stat sheet for Georgia’s defense after giving up over 100 yards to Missouri a week ago.

Stopping the run is the strength of Georgia’s defense and it showed in what many called Georgia’s biggest test of the season, facing a fast, high-scoring Volunteer offense.

Yet Georgia did allow 332 yards through the air. 200 of which came from Volunteer receiver Cedric Tillman, who amazed with his ability to blow by Georgia’s defensive backs all game. Even when matched up with Kelee Ringo, someone who’s been clocked running over 21 miles per hour. The yardage through the air, paired with a season-high 17 points score may not scream “textbook performance” from a unit that’s been dominant all year.

But it’s actually the contrary for this game, Georgia knew Tennessee would put up a fight and most definitely find success in the air. Georgia respected the speed and ability of Tennessee’s receivers while also not going down the rabbit hole of trying to take it away. Instead, Georgia stuck to its guns and made Tennessee one dimensional with a struggling run game, and even allowed Georgia to drop as many as seven players into coverage. That domination upfront is “textbook” Georgia this season.

“No Identity” is Georgia’s Offensive Identity

Georgia’s offensive identity is a question mark that’s eluded many in the fanbase and the media alike. Well, following the win on the road in a tough environment like Neyland Stadium, it’s becoming clear that Georgia’s “lack” of an offensive identity is the actual identity.

When Todd Monken was hired by Georgia in January of 2020, the term “Air Raid” was used frequently to describe Monken’s offensive scheme. Many believed he’d bring that same pass-heavy offense to Athens after decades of seeing the opposite product.

But so far in 2021 Monken doesn’t seem to have a specific identity to describe his offense with other than dynamic, it’s changing on a week to week basis, whether it’s by design or forced upon due to injury.

Georgia found success in the run game with James Cook and opted to feed the ever deserving senior tailback. While also maintaining a passing game that excelled out of play action with short to intermediate throws, along with the occasional creative brilliance from Stetson Bennett with his legs.

Be Thankful for Georgia’s Schedule

Our Brooks Austin pointed out on Twitter Sunday that Georgia is lucky to have these next two weeks before heading to Atlanta to finish 2021 with the annual SEC Championship game. After finishing conference play over the weekend with an 8-0 record and 10-0 overall.

Georgia is just the sixteenth team in SEC history to accomplish the feature, while also finishing unbeaten in a conference for the first time since 1982 in school history, and the first SEC East team to do it since Florida in 2009.

Georgia now has two games outstanding, Charleston Southern at home and Georgia Tech on the road. Both games should see Georgia dominate and allow for players to get healthy. Something that Georgia desperately needs after a season ragged with injuries.

Injuries aren’t Georgia’s only concern at the moment as in the lead-up to the Tennessee game Georgia had the Flu going around the program and saw as many as eight players on Saturday’s roster suffer the effects of the virus.

The extra time could be vital in Georgia’s potential accomplishment of post-season goals, starting with the SEC Championship.

