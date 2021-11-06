Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Final Thoughts: Missouri In for a Long Day

    The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs play host to the (4-4) Missouri Tigers on Saturday. We bring you our final thoughts.
    Author:

    Georgia has gone about handling its business in 2021. 

    Despite a plethora of injuries, off-the-field issues, and a schedule that ranks in the top-5 in terms of difficulty, they've handled their business. 

    They are (6-2) against the spread on the season, and Saturday, they've got the biggest spread yet. The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are 38.5 point favorites at home against a (4-4) Missouri Tigers team that was just in a four-quarter battle against a Vanderbilt team that Georgia beat 62 to 0 earlier in the season. 

    The primary discussion point will be the quarterback room for Georgia. We fully expect Stetson Bennett to get the start. Though considering the way this game is likely to go, JT Daniels is expected to play as well on Saturday. 

    Read More

    The quarterback discussion won't matter much on Saturday however. Missouri is ranked 130th in the country in rushing yards allowed per game, and a major question mark at quarterback. 

    Georgia's defense showed the ability to turn the opposition at a high rate a week ago against Florida, and they will likely continue that trend Saturday. 

    Head coach Kirby Smart is known for showing respect for the opposing head coach on the other sideline, never trying to run the score up. The only problem for Missouri, they haven't shown the ability to stop the run. So, even as Georgia is trying to run out the clock, big plays could still be made. 

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • LB, Nakobe Dean (Knee) - IN
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - OUT
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

    You May Also Like:

    Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

    ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    AB6I6145-L
    News

    Final Thoughts: Missouri In for a Long Day

    just now
    211002_mlm_fb_arkansas_0310-L
    News

    LIVE Updates: Missouri vs Georgia

    40 minutes ago
    4AFBAE09-A514-4AAE-959B-2D0B3D9D8CEA
    News

    WATCH: "Finish the Drill" Hype Video for Missouri

    1 hour ago
    5F68D9CE-F2E1-4572-9BEC-FBAB74E28211
    Recruiting

    Georgia Expecting Star-Studded Prospect List vs Missouri

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17026169
    News

    LATEST: Likely Hood of Both QBs Playing, Probable Starter

    2 hours ago
    UGA_PMc10022021346-L
    News

    Score Predictions: Dawgs Set to Roll Missouri

    3 hours ago
    broderick jones
    News

    Broderick Jones Likely Starting, What You Need to Know

    20 hours ago
    210918_mlm_fb_southcarolina_1445-L
    News

    Wideouts Finally Getting Healthy, But Who Takes Over?

    21 hours ago