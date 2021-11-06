Final Thoughts: Missouri In for a Long Day

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs play host to the (4-4) Missouri Tigers on Saturday. We bring you our final thoughts.

Georgia has gone about handling its business in 2021.

Despite a plethora of injuries, off-the-field issues, and a schedule that ranks in the top-5 in terms of difficulty, they've handled their business.

They are (6-2) against the spread on the season, and Saturday, they've got the biggest spread yet. The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are 38.5 point favorites at home against a (4-4) Missouri Tigers team that was just in a four-quarter battle against a Vanderbilt team that Georgia beat 62 to 0 earlier in the season.

The primary discussion point will be the quarterback room for Georgia. We fully expect Stetson Bennett to get the start. Though considering the way this game is likely to go, JT Daniels is expected to play as well on Saturday.

The quarterback discussion won't matter much on Saturday however. Missouri is ranked 130th in the country in rushing yards allowed per game, and a major question mark at quarterback.

Georgia's defense showed the ability to turn the opposition at a high rate a week ago against Florida, and they will likely continue that trend Saturday.

Head coach Kirby Smart is known for showing respect for the opposing head coach on the other sideline, never trying to run the score up. The only problem for Missouri, they haven't shown the ability to stop the run. So, even as Georgia is trying to run out the clock, big plays could still be made.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

LB, Nakobe Dean (Knee) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - OUT

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

