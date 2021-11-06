Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    WATCH: "Finish the Drill" Hype Video for Missouri

    Former Georgia Head Coach Mark Richt Narrates This Weeks Trailer for the Missouri Game
    Missouri comes to town to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia leads the all time series 13-1. The Tigers are 4-4 and 1-3 in conference play this season. As Georgia does every week, they have released the Game Trailer leading up to the match in Sanford Stadium.

    Saturday's game is slated for a 12:00 Noon kickoff, and will be live on ESPN and the ESPN App. 

    Georgia opened at -39 point favorite over the Tigers, and has remained around that point over the week. The Over/Under is at 59 1/2. 

    Honoring Coach Mark Richt

    Along with narrating the hype video for the week, Georgia is dedicating this weekend to honoring it's former head coach Mark Richt. Richt went 145-51 during his tenure at Georgia and won the SEC Championship twice in 2002 and 2005. It was Mark Richt who took over a middle of the pack Georgia Bulldogs team in 2001 and brought it to the forefront of the SEC in the early 2000s, and helped pave the way for Kirby Smart's take over in 2016. Georgia looks to honor Richt at Halftime during the Missouri Game. 

