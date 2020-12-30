How Will UGA Replace Cleveland? What Will Starting OL Look Like?

Georgia could lose as many as three starting offensive linemen, but thanks to opt-outs, the team could do all its rebuilding this Friday in the Peach Bowl.

Georgia is sporting a new look up front in the Peach Bowl this Friday.

Senior guard Ben Cleveland is opting out and center Trey Hill is out after recent surgery. Cleveland is heading to the NFL and Hill is expected to join him after a string of lofty NFL Draft projections.

Redshirt sophomore Warren Ericson is the starter at center. Ericson started in Georgia's last outing against Missouri. After a turbulent second quarter, he settled in to help lead an explosive offense in the second half. He has appeared in eight of Georgia's nine games this year.

At right guard, Georgia will either use redshirt freshman Clay Webb, true freshman Sedrick Van Pran, or even Jamaree Salyer who has a background at guard. Van Pran has appeared in four games and Webb has played in only two, but both played in the regular-season finale at Missouri. Van Pran and Webb were both regarded among the best interior linemen in the nation coming out of high school.

So, what does Georgia come out with on Friday to replace both Trey Hill and Ben Cleveland? Well, one option would be to simply slide Sedrick Van Pran in at center, kick Warren Ericson out to right guard to replace Cleveland and the rest remains the same with Jamaree Salyer at LT, Justin Shaffer at LG, and Warren McClendon at RT.

Another option could be for Jamaree Salyer to replace Cleveland at RG, leaving Ericson at center and inserting Xavier Truss at left tackle. Truss has played well in relief this season and Georgia needs another look at him before Amarius Mims makes things even more crowded at the position next season. Additionally, Broderick Jones could see extended playing time on Friday as well.

If so, the starting offensive line Georgia fields this Friday could be the same group that starts in the season opener next year. That's a big deal considering Georgia opens next season against Clemson.

