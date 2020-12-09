SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Five Bulldogs Named Semifinalists for National Awards

Evan Crowell

It’s the end of the college football season and that means awards are close to being announced. All of the various semifinal lists have been announced and as usual, they are littered with Georgia football players. Here are some of the Bulldogs up for national honors this season:

Ray Guy Award: Jake Camarda

When scrolling through the list of nominees for the Ray Guy Award it appears Camarda is the hands-on favorite to win. Awarded to the best punter in college football, bringing home the award would be indicative of the special-teams culture head coach Kirby Smart and special teams coordinator Scott Cochran are building at Georgia.

Camarda has averaged almost 48 yards per punt, including 17 punts that have gone inside the enemy 20-yard line. Camarda should also make the all-SEC team, and could possibly earn an All-America selection.

Lou Groza Award: Jack Podlesny

Another special teamer for the Bulldogs is being recognized as one the nation’s best. Podlesny is 10-of-12 on field-goal attempts this year. He has made both of his 50-plus-yard attempts and should make an all-conference team.

Though it appears to be an outside shot that Podlesny wins the award, Georgia players appearing on both of lists is indicative of how Cochran has performed in his first year as the special teams coordinator.

USATSI_15019765 (1)

Bednarik Award: Azeez Ojulari

Ojulari is arguably the best player on the Georgia defense this season. After being left off the SEC preseason teams, Ojulari has posted 8.5 sacks. He is the engineer of Georgia's pass rush and seems to have made millions for himself in the process.

He projects as a top-40 selection in April’s NFL draft, and barring any major shock, the uber-talented redshirt sophomore will likely be playing his final games for the Bulldogs in the next four weeks.

Butkus Award: Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean

Brooks Austin, lead editor for Dawgs Daily on SI.com, said it best: "If you play for Glenn Schumann, you play on Sundays." 

It’s that simple. The co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach has pumped out elite linebacker talents one after another, and Rice and Dean are no exceptions.

Dean has had standout moments throughout this season, but Rice seems like the more likely Bulldog to come home with hardware. Rice has powered this Georgia defense and should expect his name to be called on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Tight End Arik Gilbert Possibly Transferring; Georgia in the Running

Rumors of LSU tight end Arik Gilbert entering the transfer portal started Monday night and his name is already linked to Georgia football.

Jeremiah Stoddard

by

Richnice1

Dawgs Move Down in CFP Rankings

After an unexpected bye week, Georgia moves down in the latest CFP Rankings.

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Exclusive Nyland Green Commitment Video

Georgia has secured a highly coveted verbal commitment from in-state SI All-America cornerback Nyland Green. Here's the exclusive commitment video.

Brooks Austin

BREAKING: Nyland Green has made his college decision

The University of Georgia has its 20th commitment for the class of 2021, as in-state star Nyland Green as committed to Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Georgia's Kicking Duo Named Ray Guy, Lou Groza Award Semifinalists

Punter Jake Camarda and kicker Jack Podlesny were recently named semifinalists for their respective national position awards.

Kyle Funderburk

Free Year of Eligibility Gives Georgia a Chance to Reverse Misfortunes

The NCAA granted every athlete a free year of eligibility in 2020. Georgia football could enter 2021 with very few changes to its roster.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Early Injury Report ahead of Missouri

Injuries have taken a toll on the Georgia football team in 2020, but head coach Kirby Smart hopes some of his players can return this Saturday.

Alex Bavosa

Georgia WR Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

Dawgs Daily on SI.com has come to learn that wide receiver Trey Blount is expected to enter the NCAA Trasnfer portal.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Commit Dawkins Wins South Carolina Mr. Football Award

Recent Georgia football commit Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins recently earned South Carolina's Mr. Football Award.

Evan Crowell

Sound the Battle-Cry: Expand the Football Playoffs

The way to save this college football season is simple: Expand the playoffs, but act quickly.

Nicholas Klein

by

JalenHollomanSI