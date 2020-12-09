Five Bulldogs Named Semifinalists for National Awards

It’s the end of the college football season and that means awards are close to being announced. All of the various semifinal lists have been announced and as usual, they are littered with Georgia football players. Here are some of the Bulldogs up for national honors this season:

Ray Guy Award: Jake Camarda

When scrolling through the list of nominees for the Ray Guy Award it appears Camarda is the hands-on favorite to win. Awarded to the best punter in college football, bringing home the award would be indicative of the special-teams culture head coach Kirby Smart and special teams coordinator Scott Cochran are building at Georgia.

Camarda has averaged almost 48 yards per punt, including 17 punts that have gone inside the enemy 20-yard line. Camarda should also make the all-SEC team, and could possibly earn an All-America selection.

Lou Groza Award: Jack Podlesny

Another special teamer for the Bulldogs is being recognized as one the nation’s best. Podlesny is 10-of-12 on field-goal attempts this year. He has made both of his 50-plus-yard attempts and should make an all-conference team.

Though it appears to be an outside shot that Podlesny wins the award, Georgia players appearing on both of lists is indicative of how Cochran has performed in his first year as the special teams coordinator.

Bednarik Award: Azeez Ojulari

Ojulari is arguably the best player on the Georgia defense this season. After being left off the SEC preseason teams, Ojulari has posted 8.5 sacks. He is the engineer of Georgia's pass rush and seems to have made millions for himself in the process.

He projects as a top-40 selection in April’s NFL draft, and barring any major shock, the uber-talented redshirt sophomore will likely be playing his final games for the Bulldogs in the next four weeks.

Butkus Award: Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean

Brooks Austin, lead editor for Dawgs Daily on SI.com, said it best: "If you play for Glenn Schumann, you play on Sundays."

It’s that simple. The co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach has pumped out elite linebacker talents one after another, and Rice and Dean are no exceptions.

Dean has had standout moments throughout this season, but Rice seems like the more likely Bulldog to come home with hardware. Rice has powered this Georgia defense and should expect his name to be called on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.